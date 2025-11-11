Global Business Pages Unveils “Voices of Business” Initiative — Giving Every Entrepreneur a Global Platform to Be Heard
“Every business has a voice — and it deserves to be heard.” — Vincent Theophil, Founder & CEO, Global Business Pages
Building on the success of its “Business with Dignity” campaign, GBP’s “Voices of Business” initiative takes inclusion one step further by inviting entrepreneurs — from rural artisans to urban innovators — to share their stories directly on the platform, in their own words and languages.
What Is “Voices of Business”?
The “Voices of Business” section gives registered businesses a space to publish short profiles, testimonials, and reflections about:
How they started
The challenges they overcame
Their purpose, mission, or community impact
The role faith, family, or resilience played in their journey
Entries will be featured on GlobalBusinessPages.com/Voices, where visitors can browse by region, language, or industry — offering an authentic view into global entrepreneurship and the human spirit driving commerce in every community.
“This initiative is about humanizing the data,” said Vincent Theophil, Founder & CEO of Global Business Pages. “Behind every listing is a story — a dream, a sacrifice, a victory. ‘Voices of Business’ lets the world hear those stories and recognize the dignity and divine design in every entrepreneur’s work.”
A Platform Built for Purpose and Connection
Participating businesses will have the option to:
Add a “Voice Profile” (written, audio, or video) to their GBP listing
Highlight faith-driven, community, or sustainability efforts
Connect with partners or customers who share their values
Earn a “Community Voice” badge, signifying authentic and inspirational storytelling
The feature is available in all supported languages through GBP’s recently launched multi-language interface, ensuring stories can be read globally and shared locally.
Why It Matters
While GBP has already made global visibility affordable for $1.30/year, the “Voices of Business” initiative addresses another form of inequity — the lack of representation. Millions of small businesses remain invisible not only online, but also in the global narrative of entrepreneurship.
“Visibility is power. But voice is identity,” added Theophil. “We want the world to know the faces behind the businesses — their faith, their values, their humanity.”
Rooted in Purpose
The initiative draws inspiration from Revelation 12:11 (KJV) —
“And they overcame him by the blood of the Lamb, and by the word of their testimony.”
This guiding verse reflects GBP’s belief that testimony — in business or in life — has the transformative power to change lives.
How to Participate
Register your business at www.GlobalBusinessPages.com/Register
Log in to your dashboard and select “Add Your Voice.”
Submit a short story (or video/audio up to 2 minutes) about your business journey
Approved stories will appear in the Voices of Business showcase
Participation is free for all verified GBP members.
Partner With Us
Global Business Pages invites NGOs, chambers of commerce, faith-based organizations, and local storytelling networks to collaborate in collecting and curating authentic business stories from around the world.
For partnership inquiries:
contact@globalbusinesspages.com
Subject: Voices of Business Partnership
