Global Business Pages Unveils “Voices of Business” Initiative — Giving Every Entrepreneur a Global Platform to Be Heard

RICHMOND, VA, VA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Business Pages (GBP), the inclusive, AI-powered directory on a mission to list 100 million verified businesses worldwide, today announced the launch of its new initiative, “Voices of Business” — a storytelling platform designed to showcase the real people, journeys, and faith behind local businesses across every nation.Building on the success of its “Business with Dignity” campaign, GBP’s “Voices of Business” initiative takes inclusion one step further by inviting entrepreneurs — from rural artisans to urban innovators — to share their stories directly on the platform, in their own words and languages.What Is “Voices of Business”?The “Voices of Business” section gives registered businesses a space to publish short profiles, testimonials, and reflections about:How they startedThe challenges they overcameTheir purpose, mission, or community impactThe role faith, family, or resilience played in their journeyEntries will be featured on GlobalBusinessPages.com/Voices, where visitors can browse by region, language, or industry — offering an authentic view into global entrepreneurship and the human spirit driving commerce in every community.“This initiative is about humanizing the data,” said Vincent Theophil, Founder & CEO of Global Business Pages. “Behind every listing is a story — a dream, a sacrifice, a victory. ‘Voices of Business’ lets the world hear those stories and recognize the dignity and divine design in every entrepreneur’s work.”A Platform Built for Purpose and ConnectionParticipating businesses will have the option to:Add a “Voice Profile” (written, audio, or video) to their GBP listingHighlight faith-driven, community, or sustainability effortsConnect with partners or customers who share their valuesEarn a “Community Voice” badge, signifying authentic and inspirational storytellingThe feature is available in all supported languages through GBP’s recently launched multi-language interface, ensuring stories can be read globally and shared locally.Why It MattersWhile GBP has already made global visibility affordable for $1.30/year, the “Voices of Business” initiative addresses another form of inequity — the lack of representation. Millions of small businesses remain invisible not only online, but also in the global narrative of entrepreneurship.“Visibility is power. But voice is identity,” added Theophil. “We want the world to know the faces behind the businesses — their faith, their values, their humanity.”Rooted in PurposeThe initiative draws inspiration from Revelation 12:11 (KJV) —“And they overcame him by the blood of the Lamb, and by the word of their testimony.”This guiding verse reflects GBP’s belief that testimony — in business or in life — has the transformative power to change lives.How to ParticipateRegister your business at www.GlobalBusinessPages.com/Register Log in to your dashboard and select “Add Your Voice.”Submit a short story (or video/audio up to 2 minutes) about your business journeyApproved stories will appear in the Voices of Business showcaseParticipation is free for all verified GBP members.Partner With UsGlobal Business Pages invites NGOs, chambers of commerce, faith-based organizations, and local storytelling networks to collaborate in collecting and curating authentic business stories from around the world.For partnership inquiries:contact@globalbusinesspages.comSubject: Voices of Business PartnershipGlobal Business PagesThe World’s Local Business Directory One Platform. Every Business. Every Voice.

