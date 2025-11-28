Vidac Pharma Holding PLC Approved for Inclusion on Düsseldorf Stock Exchange Open and Primary Markets
Public offering set for 1 December 2025 as Vidac Pharma Holding PLC secures Düsseldorf Stock Exchange approval for Open and Primary Market inclusion.
Vidac Pharma Holding plc. (XSTU:ISIN: GB00BM9XQ619; WKN: A3DTUQ)
On 24 November 2025, VIDAC PHARMA HOLDING PLC, announced that it submitted an application for its shares to be included to trading on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange's Open Market („Freiverkehr“), Primary Market Segment („Primärmarkt“), and that admission to trading was expected to take
place on 1 December 2025 („Inclusion“). Further, VIDAC announced on 24 November 2025 that, on the occasion of the Inclusion, the founder, director, and major shareholder of VIDAC, Dr. Max Herzberg, will publicly offer 50,000 VIDAC shares ("Offer Shares") from his portfolio ("Public Offer").
VIDAC herewith announces that, today, Düsseldorf Stock Exchange approved the application for the Inclusion. The first day of trading in the Open Market (Primary Market Segment) will be, as announced, 1 December 2025.
Further, VIDAC herewith confirms that the Public Offer will take place on 1 December 2025 as announced on 24 November 2025. The Public Offer will be conducted via the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange and exclusively in the Federal Republic of Germany. The Public Offer will take place exclusively on the day of the Inclusion. The offer period will therefore begin on 1 December 2025 (i.e., the day of Inclusion in the Open Market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange) at 8:00 a.m. (CET) and end on the same day at 10:00 p.m. (CET).
For further details of the Public Offer, VIDAC refers to the relevant securities prospectus, which was published on 24 November 2025 on the VIDAC website www.vidacpharma.com under the heading "Investor Relations". In this context, the information listed below under "Disclaimer" must be observed.
In the company's opinion, the listing represents a significant milestone in VIDAC's ongoing growth and expansion strategy. It underscores the company's commitment to strengthening its presence on the European capital market, its transparency, and its shareholder base.
"The listing of Vidac Pharma on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange is an important step forward in our mission to make innovative therapies available to patients worldwide" said Dr. Max Herzberg, Chairman and CEO of Vidac. "This achievement reflects the commitment of our team and the confidence of our investors. We look forward to leveraging this new platform to support our clinical and commercial goals."
Disclaimer
The public offering referred to in this publication is governed by the securities prospectus approved by the
German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) on 24 November 2025, and published on the website of
VIDAC PHARMA HOLDING PLC (hereinafter also referred to as the "Company") www.vidacpharma.com
under the heading "Investor Relations" Only the securities prospectus contains the information required by law for
investors.
Investors are advised to carefully read the securities prospectus, which has been reviewed by the German Federal
Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) for completeness, consistency, and comprehensibility, as it has been
available on the website of VIDAC PHARMA HOLDING PLC www.vidacpharma.com under the heading
"Investor Relations" section, before deciding to purchase or sell shares in VIDAC PHARMA HOLDING PLC, in
order to fully understand the potential risks and opportunities of the investment decision, and to make an
investment decision only after consulting with their own lawyers, tax and/or financial advisors and taking into
account all available information about the company. Please note that approval of the prospectus by BaFin should
not be construed as an endorsement of the securities in question.
A public offering of the securities mentioned in this publication is made exclusively on the basis of and in
accordance with the securities prospectus and only in the Federal Republic of Germany. In particular, there is no
public offering or invitation to submit an offer to purchase securities in the United States of America, Japan,
Canada, New Zealand, or Australia.
The securities mentioned in this publication are and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of
1933 (the "Securities Act") nor under the securities laws of any state of the United States of America, and may not
be offered or sold, pledged, transferred or delivered (directly or indirectly) in or within the United States of America
or to or for the account or benefit of a U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act), unless
this is done after appropriate registration or on the basis of an exemption or exemption from the registration
requirements of the Securities Act or in a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the Securities
Act and in each case in accordance with the applicable securities laws of the respective individual states of the
United States of America.
This publication may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are all statements that do
not relate to historical facts or events. This applies in particular to statements about the company's intentions,
beliefs or current expectations regarding its future financial performance, plans, liquidity, prospects, growth,
strategy and profitability, as well as the economic conditions to which the company is exposed. Forward-looking
statements are based on the company's current best estimates and assumptions. However, such forward-looking
statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, as they relate to future events and are based on assumptions
that may not occur in the future. VIDAC PHARMA HOLDING PLC is not obligated to update or amend the forward-
looking statements contained in this publication to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this
publication, unless such information constitutes insider information that must be disclosed.
