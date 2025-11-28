Vidac Pharma Holding PLC Approved for Inclusion on Düsseldorf Stock Exchange Open and Primary Markets

Public offering set for 1 December 2025 as Vidac Pharma Holding PLC secures Düsseldorf Stock Exchange approval for Open and Primary Market inclusion.

Vidac Pharma Holding plc. (XSTU:ISIN: GB00BM9XQ619; WKN: A3DTUQ)

The listing of Vidac Pharma on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange is an important step forward in our mission to make innovative therapies available to patients worldwide” — Dr. Max Herzberg

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS DOCUMENT IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLEOR IN PART, IN, WITHIN OR FROM THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR OTHER COUNTRIES WHERE SUCHPUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LEGAL PROVISIONSOF THE RESPECTIVE COUNTRY.THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS DOCUMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL SECURITIESOR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES, NEW ZEALAND,AUSTRALIA, CANADA, ISRAEL OR JAPAN OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH AN OFFER ORSOLICITATION IS NOT PERMITTED, OR TO ANY PERSON IN TO WHOM SUCH AN OFFER OR SOLICITATION ISUNLAWFUL.On 24 November 2025, VIDAC PHARMA HOLDING PLC , announced that it submitted an application for its shares to be included to trading on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange's Open Market („Freiverkehr“), Primary Market Segment („Primärmarkt“), and that admission to trading was expected to takeplace on 1 December 2025 („Inclusion“). Further, VIDAC announced on 24 November 2025 that, on the occasion of the Inclusion, the founder, director, and major shareholder of VIDAC, Dr. Max Herzberg, will publicly offer 50,000 VIDAC shares ("Offer Shares") from his portfolio ("Public Offer").VIDAC herewith announces that, today, Düsseldorf Stock Exchange approved the application for the Inclusion. The first day of trading in the Open Market (Primary Market Segment) will be, as announced, 1 December 2025.Further, VIDAC herewith confirms that the Public Offer will take place on 1 December 2025 as announced on 24 November 2025. The Public Offer will be conducted via the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange and exclusively in the Federal Republic of Germany. The Public Offer will take place exclusively on the day of the Inclusion. The offer period will therefore begin on 1 December 2025 (i.e., the day of Inclusion in the Open Market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange) at 8:00 a.m. (CET) and end on the same day at 10:00 p.m. (CET).For further details of the Public Offer, VIDAC refers to the relevant securities prospectus, which was published on 24 November 2025 on the VIDAC website www.vidacpharma.com under the heading "Investor Relations". In this context, the information listed below under "Disclaimer" must be observed.In the company's opinion, the listing represents a significant milestone in VIDAC's ongoing growth and expansion strategy. It underscores the company's commitment to strengthening its presence on the European capital market, its transparency, and its shareholder base."The listing of Vidac Pharma on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange is an important step forward in our mission to make innovative therapies available to patients worldwide" said Dr. Max Herzberg, Chairman and CEO of Vidac. "This achievement reflects the commitment of our team and the confidence of our investors. We look forward to leveraging this new platform to support our clinical and commercial goals."DisclaimerThe public offering referred to in this publication is governed by the securities prospectus approved by theGerman Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) on 24 November 2025, and published on the website ofVIDAC PHARMA HOLDING PLC (hereinafter also referred to as the "Company") www.vidacpharma.com under the heading "Investor Relations" Only the securities prospectus contains the information required by law forinvestors.Investors are advised to carefully read the securities prospectus, which has been reviewed by the German FederalFinancial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) for completeness, consistency, and comprehensibility, as it has beenavailable on the website of VIDAC PHARMA HOLDING PLC www.vidacpharma.com under the heading"Investor Relations" section, before deciding to purchase or sell shares in VIDAC PHARMA HOLDING PLC, inorder to fully understand the potential risks and opportunities of the investment decision, and to make aninvestment decision only after consulting with their own lawyers, tax and/or financial advisors and taking intoaccount all available information about the company. Please note that approval of the prospectus by BaFin shouldnot be construed as an endorsement of the securities in question.A public offering of the securities mentioned in this publication is made exclusively on the basis of and inaccordance with the securities prospectus and only in the Federal Republic of Germany. In particular, there is nopublic offering or invitation to submit an offer to purchase securities in the United States of America, Japan,Canada, New Zealand, or Australia.The securities mentioned in this publication are and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of1933 (the "Securities Act") nor under the securities laws of any state of the United States of America, and may notbe offered or sold, pledged, transferred or delivered (directly or indirectly) in or within the United States of Americaor to or for the account or benefit of a U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act), unlessthis is done after appropriate registration or on the basis of an exemption or exemption from the registrationrequirements of the Securities Act or in a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the SecuritiesAct and in each case in accordance with the applicable securities laws of the respective individual states of theUnited States of America.This publication may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are all statements that donot relate to historical facts or events. This applies in particular to statements about the company's intentions,beliefs or current expectations regarding its future financial performance, plans, liquidity, prospects, growth,strategy and profitability, as well as the economic conditions to which the company is exposed. Forward-lookingstatements are based on the company's current best estimates and assumptions. However, such forward-lookingstatements are subject to risks and uncertainties, as they relate to future events and are based on assumptionsthat may not occur in the future. VIDAC PHARMA HOLDING PLC is not obligated to update or amend the forward-looking statements contained in this publication to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of thispublication, unless such information constitutes insider information that must be disclosed.

