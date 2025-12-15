Submit Release
News Search

There were 796 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 446,938 in the last 365 days.

Vidac Pharma Holdings Plc Announces Commencement of Trading on Xetra

Trading on Frankfurt Deutsche Börse’s Xetra platform enhances Vidac Pharma’s visibility and access to European investors

Vidac Pharma Holdings Plc. (XETR:T9G; ISIN: GB00BM9XQ619; WKN: A3DTUQ)

The commencement of trading on Xetra... increases our visibility within the European capital markets and improves access for a broader base of institutional and private investors”
— Dr. Max Herzberg
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vidac Pharma Holdings Plc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of first-in-class oncology therapies, is pleased to announce that its ordinary shares are now being traded on Xetra, the electronic trading platform operated by Deutsche Börse.

Dr. Max Herzberg, Active Chairman & CEO of Vidac Pharma Holdings Plc, commented:
“The commencement of trading on Xetra represents an important milestone for Vidac Pharma. It increases our visibility within the European capital markets and improves access for a broader base of institutional and private investors as we continue to advance our clinical development programs.”

The commencement of trading on Xetra provides Vidac Pharma with enhanced exposure among European investors and complements the Company’s existing trading arrangements by supporting liquidity and accessibility.

The Board of Directors believes that trading on Xetra aligns with Vidac Pharma’s long-term strategy and reflects the Company’s continued progress as it advances its oncology pipeline.

Max Herzberg
Vidac pharma Holdings Plc
+972 54-425-7381
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Vidac Pharma Holdings Plc Announces Commencement of Trading on Xetra

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Chemical Industry, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.