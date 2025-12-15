Vidac Pharma Holdings Plc Announces Commencement of Trading on Xetra

Trading on Frankfurt Deutsche Börse’s Xetra platform enhances Vidac Pharma’s visibility and access to European investors

Vidac Pharma Holdings Plc. (XETR:T9G; ISIN: GB00BM9XQ619; WKN: A3DTUQ)

The commencement of trading on Xetra... increases our visibility within the European capital markets and improves access for a broader base of institutional and private investors” — Dr. Max Herzberg

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vidac Pharma Holdings Plc ., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of first-in-class oncology therapies, is pleased to announce that its ordinary shares are now being traded on Xetra, the electronic trading platform operated by Deutsche Börse.Dr. Max Herzberg, Active Chairman & CEO of Vidac Pharma Holdings Plc, commented:“The commencement of trading on Xetra represents an important milestone for Vidac Pharma. It increases our visibility within the European capital markets and improves access for a broader base of institutional and private investors as we continue to advance our clinical development programs.”The commencement of trading on Xetra provides Vidac Pharma with enhanced exposure among European investors and complements the Company’s existing trading arrangements by supporting liquidity and accessibility.The Board of Directors believes that trading on Xetra aligns with Vidac Pharma’s long-term strategy and reflects the Company’s continued progress as it advances its oncology pipeline.

