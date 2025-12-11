Vidac Pharma Holdings Plc Initiates Phase 2B Trial for Targeted Treatment of Highly Proliferative Actinic Keratosis

Vidac Pharma advances a Phase 2B trial with a novel approach to treating highly proliferative Actinic Keratosis

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vidac Pharma Holdings Plc Announces Initiation of Phase 2B* Clinical Trial for Targeted Treatment of Highly Proliferative Actinic Keratosis LesionsVidac Pharma Holdings Plc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class treatments for oncology and dermatology is pleased to announce the initiation of its Phase 2B* clinical trial evaluating a novel targeted therapeutic approach for the treatment of highly proliferative lesions of Actinic Keratosis (AK) with its Tuvatexib (VDA1102) ointment. This milestone follows receipt of clearance from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to proceed with the study.The trial will investigate Vidac Pharma’s innovative treatment designed to eliminate high-risk AK lesions, which have a significantly increased likelihood of progressing to Squamous Cell Carcinoma (SCC), a potentially dangerous and invasive form of skin cancer. The EMA’s authorization reflects both the scientific robustness of the protocol and the urgent clinical need for improved treatment options for patients with proliferative AK.This milestone has been made possible through a strong scientific collaboration between CentroDerm in Wuppertal, Germany, led by Prof. Thomas Dirschka, Head of CentroDerm, the Vidac Pharma research team and the dedicated support of the Forschungsdock CRO team, whose operational expertise has been instrumental in bringing the study to initiation.“Such close collaboration was essential in developing this innovative and highly specialized clinical research protocol,” said Dr. Max Herzberg, CEO of Vidac Pharma Holdings Plc. “We are proud to work alongside Prof. Thomas Dirschka and CentroDerm, as well as the Forschungsdock CRO team, to advance this important study, which may offer a meaningful new therapeutic option for patients with proliferative Actinic Keratosis. The activation of today includes comprehensive presentations both scientific and clinical to the participating physicians and personnel to ensure enough Q&A time for motivating all involved participants ”The Phase 2B* clinical trial is being activated at the participating clinical site, to ensure precise patient enrollment expected to begin shortly.

