Vidac Pharma Holdings Plc. Marks Major Milestone with Düsseldorf Stock Exchange Listing and Completed Public Offering

VIDAC PHARMA HOLDING PLC: Successful Listing in Düsseldorf Stock Exchange's Open Market, Primary Market Segment, and Results of Public OfferingFollowing the press releases of 24 and 28 November 2025, VIDAC PHARMA HOLDING PLC, London, United Kingdom hereby announces that its shares were successfully included to trading on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange's Open Market („Freiverkehr“), Primary Market Segment („Primärmarkt“), and that trading started yesterday, 1 December 2025.Further, the public offer by the founder, director, and major shareholder of VIDAC, Dr. Max Herzberg, which was made on the occasion of the listing in Düsseldorf, was carried out and has ended on 1 December 2025. In the course of the public offer, 35,000 shares were sold to investors from the offering at an average price of EUR 0.54 per share.The public offer was based on a securities prospectus, which was published on 24 November 2025 on the VIDAC website www.vidacpharma.com under the heading "Investor Relations". In this context, the information listed below under "Disclaimer" must be observed.In the company's opinion, the listing represents a significant milestone in VIDAC's ongoing growth and expansion strategy. It underscores the company's commitment to strengthening its presence on the European capital market, its transparency, and its shareholder base."The listing of Vidac Pharma on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange is an important step forward in our mission to make innovative therapies available to patients worldwide," said Dr. Max Herzberg, Chairman and CEO of VIDAC. "This achievement reflects the commitment of our team and the confidence of our investors. We look forward to leveraging this new platform to support our clinical and commercial goals."DisclaimerThe public offering referred to in this publication was governed by the securities prospectus approved by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) on 24 November 2025, and published on the website of VIDAC PHARMA HOLDING PLC (hereinafter also referred to as the "Company") www.vidacpharma.com under the heading "Investor Relations." Only the securities prospectus contains the information required by law for investors.Investors are advised to carefully read the securities prospectus, which has been reviewed by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) for completeness, consistency, and comprehensibility, as it has been available on the website of VIDAC PHARMA HOLDING PLC www.vidacpharma.com under the heading "Investor Relations" section, before deciding to purchase or sell shares in VIDAC PHARMA HOLDING PLC, in order to fully understand the potential risks and opportunities of the investment decision, and to make an investment decision only after consulting with their own lawyers, tax and/or financial advisors and taking into account all available information about the company. Please note that approval of the prospectus by BaFin should not be construed as an endorsement of the securities in question.A public offering of the securities mentioned in this publication was made exclusively on the basis of and in accordance with the securities prospectus and only in the Federal Republic of Germany. In particular, there is no public offering or invitation to submit an offer to purchase securities in the United States of America, Japan, Canada, New Zealand, or Australia.The securities mentioned in this publication are and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act") nor under the securities laws of any state of the United States of America, and may not be offered or sold, pledged, transferred or delivered (directly or indirectly) in or within the United States of America or to or for the account or benefit of a U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act), unless this is done after appropriate registration or on the basis of an exemption or exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act or in a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in each case in accordance with the applicable securities laws of the respective individual states of the United States of America.This publication may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are all statements that do not relate to historical facts or events. This applies in particular to statements about the company's intentions, beliefs or current expectations regarding its future financial performance, plans, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategy and profitability, as well as the economic conditions to which the company is exposed. For-ward-looking statements are based on the company's current best estimates and assumptions. However, such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, as they relate to future events and are based on assumptions that may not occur in the future. VIDAC PHARMA HOLDING PLC is not obligated to update or amend the forward-looking statements contained in this publication to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this publication, unless such information constitutes insider information that must be disclosed.***

