Investment Research Platform Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

The Business Research Company's Investment Research Platform Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Investment Research Platform Market?

The market for investment research platforms has seen a swift expansion in the past few years. Projected to rise from a value of $5.62 billion in 2024 to $6.50 billion in 2025, the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is expected to be 15.7%. This significant growth during the historic period can be credited to an increased demand for data-guided investment choices, a surge in engagement from institutional and retail investors, the broadening of digital financial services, the necessity to meet regulatory compliance obligations, and the desire for immediate market intelligence.

The market size of the investment research platform is anticipated to witness fast-paced expansion in the upcoming years, rising to $11.51 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4%. This growth during the projected period can be credited to the increasing need for real-time data and insights, escalating adoption of cloud-based platforms, growth of retail and institutional investor bases, incorporation of alternative data sources, focus on automated portfolio management, and regulatory endorsement for digital investment tools. Key trends during the predicted period encompass the implementation of AI and machine learning, incorporation of big data analytics, improved real-time market insights, growth of cloud-based platforms, personalization using predictive analytics, advancements in mobile and API-based solutions, and progress in cybersecurity solutions.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Investment Research Platform Market?

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Investment Research Platform Market?

Major players in the Investment Research Platform Global Market Report 2025 include:

• S&P Global Inc.

• Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

• SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.

• SimCorp A/S

• Refinitiv Limited

• Addepar Inc.

• Visible Alpha Inc.

• TradingView Inc.

• Boosted.ai Inc.

• YCharts Inc.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Investment Research Platform Market?

Leading entities in the investment research platform market are concentrating on creating more sophisticated products like artificial intelligence-driven research platforms. Their goal is to foster investment awareness, bolster confidence in decision-making, and alleviate the challenges of information overflow and market ambiguity. These AI-driven research platforms are high-tech digital utilities that gather, evaluate, and simplify intricate market details, offering retail investors with comprehensible, practical insights. For example, StockGro, an investment advisory platform from India, introduced Stoxo in September 2025. Stoxo is an AI-based stock market research mechanism specifically designed for retail investors. Its purpose is to make market intelligence accessible by using advanced AI to scrutinize stocks, giving users easily comprehensible research, synopses, and conviction metrics. It boasts functionalities such as an AI-centric chatbot for immediate inquiries and custom watchlists, enabling smooth exploration of the stock market without the need for constant manual research.

What Segments Are Covered In The Investment Research Platform Market Report?

The investment research platform market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: Cloud-Based, On-Premises

3) By Application: Equity Research, Fixed Income Research, Alternative Investments, Portfolio Management, Risk Analysis, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Institutional Investors, Asset Management Firms, Banks, Hedge Funds, Retail Investors, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Portfolio Analytics Software, Risk Management Software, Performance Measurement Software, Asset Allocation And Modeling Tools, Trading And Order Management Systems (OMS), Data Visualization And Reporting Tools, Compliance And Regulatory Management Software

2) By Services: Consulting Services, Implementation And Integration Services, Training And Support Services, Managed Services, Maintenance And Upgradation Services, Data And Research Outsourcing Services

View the full investment research platform market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/investment-research-platform-global-market-report

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Investment Research Platform Market?

In the Investment Research Platform Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the leading region for the year 2024. Looking ahead, Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate. This report includes a comprehensive analysis of multiple regions which include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

