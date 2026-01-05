Healthcare Buildings Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

Healthcare Buildings market outlook

The Business Research Company's Healthcare Buildings Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

It will grow from $294.43 billion in 2024 to $299.57 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.7%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Healthcare Buildings market is dominated by a mix of global construction firms, specialized healthcare infrastructure developers, and regional innovators. Companies are focusing on advanced building technologies, sustainable and energy-efficient designs, and smart facility management systems to strengthen market presence and improve operational efficiency. Understanding the competitive landscape is key for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, strategic partnerships

Which Market Player Is Leading the Healthcare Buildings Market?

According to our research, Skanska AB led global sales in 2023with a 1% market share. The Construction division of the company is partially involved in the healthcare buildings market growth, provides comprehensive construction services for healthcare buildings, including hospitals, medical centers, and research facilities. It integrates sustainable building practices, modular construction, and advanced technology to create patient-centered, energy-efficient environments. With expertise in complex healthcare projects, Skanska ensures high-quality, flexible, and future-ready infrastructure that enhances operational efficiency and supports medical innovation

How Concentrated Is the Healthcare Buildings Market?

The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 4% of total market revenue in 2023. This level of fragmentation reflects the industry’s broad supplier base, diverse project requirements, and the significant presence of regional contractors specializing in localized construction needs. Major competitors such as Skanska AB, Balfour Beatty plc, DPR Construction, and Hochtief AG hold relatively small individual shares highlighting the absence of dominant players and the competitive intensity of the market. While leading firms benefit from strong portfolios, technical expertise, and long-standing client relationships, a wide range of smaller companies continue to serve niche segments across geographies. As demand for advanced healthcare infrastructure accelerates, opportunities for strategic partnerships and selective consolidation may emerge, gradually strengthening the influence of top-tier construction companies within the industry.

• Leading companies include:

o Skanska AB (1%)

o Balfour Beatty plc (1%)

o DPR Construction (1%)

o Hochtief AG (0.5%)

o Whiting-Turner Contracting Co (0.4%)

o AECOM Technology (0.4%)

o McCarthy Holdings, Inc (0.3%)

o JE Dunn Construction (0.2%)

o Royal BAM Group (0.2%)

o Brasfield & Gorrie, LLC (0.2%)

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

• Asia Pacific: D E&C Co., Ltd., Taeyoung Engineering & Construction Co., Ltd., Korea Land & Housing Corporation, Shanghai Construction Group Co., Ltd., Huayi Design Consultants, Healthscope Pty Ltd, Amcare Women & Children’s Medical Group, Kajima Corporation, Obayashi Corporation, Shimizu Corporation, Medicover AB and Tata Memorial Centre are leading companies in this region.

• Western Europe: Skanska AB, Willmott Dixon Ltd, Emre Construction, Royal BAM Group nv, Laing O’Rourke plc, MCC Group, NHS Shared Business Services Ltd, Darwin Group plc, Portakabin Ltd, John Laing Group plc, Parkway Life Real Estate Investment Trust, Morgan Sindall Group plc, Balfour Beatty plc, Kier Group plc, HPP Architects, Henning Larsen Architects and Marco Casamonti & Partner are leading companies in this region.

• Eastern Europe: Metrostav a.s., Enka İnşaat ve Sanayi A.Ş., Kovalska Industrial Construction Group, Bouygues Construction S.A., Skanska AB and Eiffage S.A. are leading companies in this region.

• South America: PORR AG, Bouygues Construction S.A., Skanska AB, Eiffage S.A., Acciona S.A. and Cencosud S.A. are leading companies in this region

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

• Healthcare infrastructure is transforming through increased automation and sustainable partnerships.

• Example: Honeywell International Inc. Exemplar Health Melton Hospital (December 2024) assigns advanced building automation solutions, including Honeywell Forge Enterprise Performance Management software, to enhance the hospital’s energy efficiency, operational performance, and sustainability.

• These innovations support eco-friendly hospital designs while aligning with broader initiatives for carbon reduction and net-zero emissions goals

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

• Expanding project portfolios through sustainable and energy-efficient building designs

• Investing in advanced construction technologies and modular building methods

• Strengthening partnerships with healthcare providers and government agencies

• Enhancing operational efficiency through digital project management and automation tools

