Yarn, Fiber And Thread Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

Yarn, Fiber And Thread Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

It will grow from $96.8 billion in 2024 to $102.57 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Yarn, Fiber And Thread market is dominated by a mix of global textile leaders and specialized regional manufacturers. Companies are focusing on advanced material innovations, sustainable fiber development, and high-performance yarn technologies to strengthen market presence and meet evolving industry standards. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking to capitalize on emerging demand, expand supply chain collaborations, and identify long-term growth opportunities.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Yarn, Fiber And Thread Market?

According to our research, Sinopec Group led global sales in 2023 with a 3% market share. The Petrochemicals division of the company completely involved in the yarn, fiber and thread market growth, provides diverse range of petrochemical-based fibers, including polyester, polypropylene, and acrylic fibers, catering to the textile and industrial markets. Its high-performance synthetic fibers provide strength, durability, and chemical resistance for applications in apparel, home textiles, and technical fabrics. Sinopec’s advanced polymer solutions support sustainability through recycled and bio-based fiber innovations.

How Concentrated Is the Yarn, Fiber And Thread Market?

The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 13% of total market revenue in 2023. This level of fragmentation reflects the industry’s diverse manufacturing ecosystem driven by variations in raw material sourcing, regional production capabilities, and the wide range of applications across apparel, industrial textiles, and specialty threads. Leading companies such as Sinopec Group, Reliance Industries Ltd, Alpek S.A.B. de C.V, Toray Industries Inc, and Teijin Limited hold competitive positions through strong backward integration, robust supply chains, and global distribution strength, while numerous small and mid-sized firms cater to niche or region-specific demands. As the market shifts toward sustainable fibers, high-performance materials, and advanced manufacturing technologies, consolidation and strategic collaborations are expected to emerge, gradually reinforcing the influence of major players while still supporting innovation across specialized segments.

• Leading companies include:

o Sinopec Group (3%)

o Reliance Industries Ltd. (2%)

o Alpek S.A.B. de C.V (1%)

o Toray Industries Inc. (1%)

o Teijin Limited (1%)

o Eastman Chemical Company (1%)

o Lenzing AG (1%)

o Indorama Corporation (1%)

o DuPont de Nemours Inc. (1%)

o Parkdale Mills Inc. (0.5%)

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

• North America: REPREVE (Unifi, Inc.), Brickle Group, Evrnu SPC, Shalag US Inc, Roswell Textiles Inc, EQ3 Ltd, Texel Inc. (Texel Technical Materials Inc.), Industries 3R Inc, Amtex Yarn Manufacturing Inc, Fibrofill Inc, Wallace Workwear Inc, Lenrod Industries Ltd, Bermatex International Inc, Coats Bell Division of Coats Canada Inc, Saint-Gobain Tape Solutions, Trelleborg Engineered Coated Fabrics (Trelleborg AB), Albany International Corp, Unifi, Inc, InPro Corporation, Dunmore Corporation, Fabrico (EIS Fabrico), Tex Tech Industries, Bally Ribbon Mills and Aurora Specialty Textiles Group, Inc are leading companies in this region.

• Asia Pacific: China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec Group), Toray Industries (India) Private Limited, Reliance Industries Limited, Far Eastern New Century Corporation, Indorama Corporation, Teijin Limited, Eastman Chemical Company, DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DuPont), Weiqiao Textile Co, Ltd, Nisshinbo Textile Inc, Marubeni Corporation, Saint-Gobain Tape Solutions, Trelleborg Engineered Coated Fabrics (Trelleborg AB), Unifi, Inc, Tex Tech Industries, Huvis Corporation, Kuraray Co, Ltd, Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Vardhman Textiles Limited, Grasim Industries Limited, Hengli Group Co, Ltd, Arvind Advanced Materials Limited (Arvind Limited), Indo-Rama Synthetics (India) Limited, RSWM Limited, Colossustex Private Limited, Raymond Limited, Ambika Cotton Mills Limited, Damodar Group (Damodar Industries Limited), Huafang Group Co, Ltd, KPR Mill Limited, Maharaja Shree Umaid Mills Limited, Nitin Spinners Limited, Alok Industries Limited and Filatex India Limited are leading companies in this region.

• Western Europe: Lenzing AG, Laxtons Limited, Town End (Leeds) plc, Ardalanish Isle of Mull Weavers Ltd, AMANN Group, Gallery Arben, Dunmore Corporation, Coats Group plc, Autoliv Inc, Polymer Group, Inc. (PGI Nonwovens), Freudenberg Group (Freudenberg SE), ANDRITZ AG, Suominen Corporation, Carbios S.A. and Stora Enso Oyj are leading companies in this region.

• Eastern Europe: Rifil S.A, Aditya Birla Group, Glanzstoff Group, LPP S.A, Coats Romania S.R.L, Silvania Worsted Spinning S.A, Yarnea S.R.L, Amann România S.R.L, Schoeller Textiles AG, Sintex Company, Inc, KORDÁRNA Plus a.s. and Tollegno 1900 S.p.A. are leading companies in this region.

• South America: Paramount Textiles S.A, Sao Bento Spinning S.A, Siltex Brazil Ltd, Sao Joao Textiles S.A, Argentine Color Group S.A. and Chenille Argentina SRL are leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

•Strategic partnerships driving sustainability is to advance sustainability in the textile industry.

• Example: Birla Cellulose accelerate the large-scale adoption of recycled fibers in the textile industry (October 2024) by integrating Circ’s advanced recycling technology with Birla Cellulose’s production capabilities.

• These innovations integrate advanced isotopic testing to verify yarn and fabric authenticity, strengthen supply-chain transparency, and support compliance with global sustainability standards.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

•Launching strategic business expansions to strengthen operational capabilities

• Enhancing sustainable fiber development and investing in eco-efficient production technologies

• Focusing on advanced material innovation and high-performance textile solutions

• Leveraging digital manufacturing, automation, and traceability platforms to improve supply-chain transparency.

