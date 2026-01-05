sports facility planning and design market analysis

The Business Research Company's Sports Facility Planning And Design Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

The market is expected to grow from $26,642.75 million in 2024 to $37,178.78 million in 2029 at a rate of 6.89%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The Sports Facility Planning And Design market is dominated by a mix of global architecture and engineering firms, specialized design consultancies, and regional construction innovators. Companies are focusing on smart stadiums, advanced architectural and design solutions, sustainable construction practices, and multi-functional facility planning to strengthen market presence and deliver high-quality, efficient, and future-ready venues. Understanding the competitive landscape is key for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, strategic partnerships, and expansion into emerging markets.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Sports Facility Planning And Design Market?

According to our research, AECOM led global sales in 2023 with a 3% market share. The company completely involved in the sports facility planning and design market, provides a comprehensive suite of products and services for sports facility planning and design, covering every stage from initial concept to long-term operations. Their expertise includes funding and financing, development and master planning, architecture, engineering, systems integration, construction sequencing, and operations and maintenance for stadiums, arenas, and major sports venues.

How Concentrated Is the Sports Facility Planning And Design Market?

The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 13% of total market revenue in 2023. This level of fragmentation reflects the industry’s high entry barriers driven by complex architectural and engineering requirements, multi-functional design standards, and demand for sustainable, technologically advanced, and high-quality sports facilities. Leading vendors such as AECOM, Populous, Gensler, Arup, HOK Group, HKS Inc, Perkin & Will, HNTB Corp, Stantec, and CannonDesign dominate through established expertise, strong portfolios, and proven track records in delivering large-scale projects, while smaller firms serve niche and regional demands. As adoption of smart, sustainable, and multi-functional sports facilities accelerates, consolidation and strategic partnerships are expected to further strengthen the dominance of major players.

• Leading companies include:

o AECOM (3%)

o Populous (2%)

o Gensler (2%)

o Arup (1%)

o HOK Group (1%)

o HKS Inc (1%)

o Perkins & Will (1%)

o HNTB Corp (1%)

o Stantec (1%)

o CannonDesign (1%)

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

• Asia Pacific: COX Architecture Pty Ltd, Hansen Yuncken Pty Ltd, Heerim Architects & Planners Co., Ltd., Samoo Architects & Engineers Co., Ltd., POSCO Engineering & Construction Co., Ltd., Populous, Nikken Sekkei Ltd., Takenaka Corporation, Kajima Corporation, Azusa Sekkei Co., Ltd., DUTS Design, China Construction Design International (CCDI) Group Co., Ltd., China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC), MAD Architects, HIJJAS Architects + Planners, P&T Group, Leigh & Orange Ltd., AECOM Asia Company Ltd, PT Adhi Karya (Persero) Tbk, and Arkitek FAA, and more are leading companies in this region

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

• Next-Gen Venues is transforming gaming and esports zones, to attract younger audiences, diversify revenue streams, and position venues as year-round entertainment and innovation hubs.

• Example: The Saudi Esports Federation SEF Arena n Boulevard Riyadh City (SEF) (April 2025) assigns world’s largest dedicated gaming and esports zone, the 25,000-square-meter venue features state-of-the-art esports stages, a broadcast studio, the SEF Academy for talent development, and a Legacy Museum chronicling Saudi Arabia’s esports achievement.

• These innovations will host official matches for the Saudi Esports League and major events, serving as a strategic catalyst for the Kingdom’s growing presence in the global esports industry

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

• Launching smart stadium technologies and fan-experience innovations to enhance facility appeal

• Enhancing capital investment and partnerships to accelerate large-scale infrastructure projects

• Focusing on advanced digital twin modeling and AI-driven design optimization

• Leveraging cloud-based project management and BIM platforms for scalable, data-driven planning and risk control

