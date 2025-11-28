North West Provincial Government conducts quarterly media briefing session, 2 Dec

On Tuesday, 02 December 2025, members of the North West Provincial Executive Council, led by Premier Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi, will address a quarterly media briefing session, which will be held at the Provincial Disaster Management Centre, Mahikeng.

This session forms part of the provincial government's ongoing commitment to transparency and engagement with the public through the media.

During the briefing, the Premier and MECs will provide an update on service delivery progress, challenges and detailed strategies to overcome them.

Premier Mokgosi will also outline forthcoming initiatives and interventions that are designed to improve service delivery across the province.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the media briefing session arranged as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 02 December 2025

Venue: Provincial Disaster Management Centre, Mahikeng

Time: 10h00

Please send confirmations for attendance of the media briefing session to Kmodiselle@nwpg.gov.za by Monday, 01 December 2025.

Enquiries:

Spokesperson to the Premier

Sello Tatai

Cell: 064 756 2510

Cell: 082 450 7842

E-mail: SITatai@nwpg.gov.za

Enquiries:

Provincial Head of Communication

Brian Setswambung

Cell: 076 012 4501

E-mail: BSetswambung@nwpg.gov.za

Enquiries:

Director: Media Relations

Bonolo Mohlakoana

Cell: 071 609 1325

E-mail: Bmohlakoana@nwpg.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates