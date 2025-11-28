Roads and Transport warns public of fraudulent EPWP opportunities circulating online

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport has noted with concern the circulation of fraudulent Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) opportunities on social media.

The advert, which falsely references a Roads Maintenance Tender (3 years): Contractor – Khulakwande Construction, is not issued by the Department.

The public is urged to exercise caution and avoid falling victim to this scam. The Department firmly distances itself from this fake recruitment drive and reiterates that no such EPWP opportunities have been advertised by the department.

The fraudulent post falsely claims that “general work is targeted at students and interns, but anyone in the community may sign up,” and promises a daily payment rate of R140.

It further misleads applicants by stating that placements will be made on roads closest to them and that personal information will be kept private.

The department stresses that it is unaware of the origins of this misleading advert and urges the public not to engage with or share it.

For legitimate training and employment opportunities within the Gauteng Provincial Government, members of the public are encouraged to visit the official GPG Jobs Portal: https://jobs.gauteng.gov.za/.

Unofficial or obscure websites are often used to deceive and exploit unsuspecting job seekers.

When in doubt, applicants should always verify the authenticity of any recruitment information by contacting the Department’s Directorate: Human Resources (Recruitment) at (011) 355 7521 or the GDRT switchboard at (011) 355 7000 during office hours.

Enquiries:

Media queries

Mr King Mthombeni

Cell: 071 400 0915

Head of Communications

Ms Melitah Madiba

Cell: 073 644 9935

MEC’s Spokesperson

Mr Lesiba Mpya

Cell: 078 450 9841

E-mail: pressoffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za

#ServiceDeliveryZA