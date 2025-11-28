MEC Anton Bredell gives Western Cape wildfire update

The Western Cape has experienced widespread wildfire activity across multiple districts over the period 18–27 November 2025, driven by hot, dry and windy weather conditions.

Anton Bredell, Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning thanked firefighters, volunteers, landowners, and community members who have worked tirelessly over the past weeks to protect lives, property, and the natural environment.

“As the hot and windy conditions persists, I urge the public to be extra cautious and responsible with any activity that could start a fire. A single careless moment can place entire communities and our firefighters at risk. Please report fires immediately, follow safety instructions, and help us prevent further incidents during this dangerous period.”

The Cape Winelands District Municipality Fire Services, supported by CapeNature and the Winelands Fire Protection Association have responded to multiple fires in challenging mountain terrain over the past 2–3 weeks.

CWDM confirmed that all fires in the district have now been contained.

Key incidents included:

In the McGregor area, a fire ignited high in inaccessible mountain terrain, making suppression efforts very challenging.

In the Witzenberg area crews worked overnight in strong winds to bring the fire in Visgat and Rocklands under control.

In the Matroosberg, above Swaarmoed Pass, a fire caused by lightning was contained through combined ground and aerial operations.

Langeberg: A fire in Goat’s Window and Melozhori (Stormsvlei) was successfully contained.

Tulbagh: A fire at Bike Forge was managed through joint operations by the Cape Winelands District Municipality Fire Services and Volunteer Wildfire Services (VWS).

In the Overberg District, fire services, together with Overstrand Municipality, CapeNature, the Greater Overberg Fire Protection Association, landowners and volunteer organisations, have responded to multiple fires over the past week. Some fires remain active, with firefighting efforts ongoing.

De Kelders:

An active line on Farm 722 is being managed by ground crews.

In Stanford, NCC Environmental Services and volunteer Wildfire Services (VWS) are active on a line with support from landowners.

Near Grootbos, operations are underway by Overstrand Fire Services, Overberg District Municipality and landowners.

At Walker Bay Nature Reserve a warm line is being managed and mopping-up continues with CapeNature support. The R43 between Gansbaai and Stanford remains open, but motorists are urged to drive cautiously, and Eskom technicians will begin repairs to faulty lines once it is safe to access the damaged areas.

Masakhane:

A complex and challenging fire is being managed with multiple flare-ups happening last night. Ground crews will remain on scene throughout the day. Fresh teams from VWS and Working on Fire (WoF) Kleinmond are expected to join operations today, while NCC will continue providing support until 18:00.

Several fires were successfully contained in the Overberg this past week, including fires at Houwhoek and the Van der Stel Pass in Botrivier; Fisherhaven; EersteHoop and the golf club in VIlliersdorp; and a fire at Grootbos in Gansbaai.

Garden Route District Municipality Fire Services, together with local municipal fire services, landowners, and volunteer organisations, also responded to multiple fires. All fires in the district have been successfully contained, including those at Duiwehoks Dam and Dana Bay.

West Coast District Fire and Rescue Services responded to several fires, including fires at Gifberg and Moorreesburg agricultural fires. All fires in the district are currently contained.

The City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service attended to several vegetation fires, with the Steenbras Dam fire being the most significant recent incident.

SANParks has also responded to 26 fires across the metropole since the beginning of November 2025.

