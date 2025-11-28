Basic Education on conclusion of 2025 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) confirms that the 2025 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations have now reached its conclusion with the rewrite opportunities for selected subjects taking place today. Provinces have continued to report high degrees of stability, procedural consistency, and compliance across examination centres. The Department extends its commendations to all candidates who have demonstrated exceptional resilience and maturity throughout this demanding period. To ensure full access and fairness, the DBE will administer additional papers as second-opportunity sittings for eligible candidates who could not complete their schedule due to valid circumstances. This reflects the Department’s commitment to protecting opportunity, ensuring equity, and maintaining the academic integrity of the NSC.

The 2025 NSC examinations has operated with discipline, reliability, and problem-solving agility across all provinces. Minor administrative omissions inevitable at this national scale were identified early, escalated appropriately, and resolved without disadvantage to any candidate. The Department notes an increase in candidates presenting with illness and anxiety-related challenges. Psychosocial support teams have responded rapidly through the Khuluma for Wellness platform and provincial wellness units to ensure stabilisation, counselling, and continued access to writing opportunities. Candidates requiring hospitalisation or writing from alternative venues have been accommodated under full NSC examination conditions, demonstrating the adaptive strength of the system. The DBE remains concerned about isolated incidents of crime and community unrest, including the armed robbery affecting learners in an overnight study camp. Trauma counselling was provided immediately, and affected candidates will write a special paper on 27 November. Enhanced security measures have been put in place for overnight revision programmes. The Department also conveys its condolences following the tragic death of a candidate linked to an irregularity matter an event that underscores the importance of continued ethical, emotional, and academic preparation of young people for high-stakes examinations.

As excitement builds toward the conclusion of the examinations, the DBE issues a firm reminder: this is not the time for unsafe or premature celebrations. Unregulated “Pens Down” parties expose learners to alcohol abuse, violence, exploitation, and serious personal harm. The Department urges candidates to prioritise rest, discipline, and final revision; to report any unsafe gatherings to trusted adults or authorities; and to honour their schooling journey by returning all textbooks and learning materials. Learners are also encouraged to demonstrate responsible citizenship by donating uniforms or stationery where possible, further strengthening the culture of care within school communities.

These actions reflect the civic responsibility and maturity expected of the Class of 2025.

As the early marking phase concludes, the national marking process is already in motion. Early marking, which commenced on 22 November, has now concluded successfully, allowing for verification of systems, training of panels, and readiness assessments to be finalised.

The Department confirms that full-scale marking will commence on Monday, 01 December, across all designated marking centres in South Africa. More than 52 000 markers have been appointed nationally, representing one of the largest mobilisations of academic expertise in the public sector. Their professionalism, independence, and technical skill form the backbone of the credibility of the NSC examinations. Marking preparations have included the verification of centre readiness, security controls, script-management systems, extensive training for chief and senior markers, and pre-standardisation processes to ensure uniform application of marking guidelines. Oversight visits by the Director-General reinforces confidence in compliance, integrity, and national quality-assurance standards. Markers are encouraged to uphold the highest standards of fairness, accuracy, and ethical conduct while maintaining healthy routines that support sustained focus and precision. The Department emphasises that the integrity of marking is the final and most critical pillar of the NSC examinations.

Oversight, monitoring, and accountability remain central to the credibility of the 2025 NSC cycle. Throughout the writing and early marking phases, DBE officials, MECs, and HODs have continued to conduct on-site visits at examination and marking centres, strengthening public confidence and allowing for early identification and resolution of risks. The Department extends sincere appreciation to educators who prepared candidates academically and emotionally; invigilators who upheld the security and integrity of each session; principals, district officials, and provincial teams who ensured operational stability; and parents, guardians, community structures, and school support staff whose commitment anchored learners during this period. Their collective efforts have ensured a credible, secure, and learner-centred examination environment.

The Department affirms that the system has demonstrated resilience, technical strength, and disciplined coordination. With early marking concluded and full national marking commencing on 01 December, the Department is confident that the professionalism of more than 52 000 appointed markers, combined with the sector’s unwavering commitment, will uphold the integrity and credibility of the NSC examination.

These collective efforts reflect a national system that is strong, responsive, and professionally aligned as it transitions into the marking and results-finalisation phase. The Department remains assured that the dedication shown throughout the examination period will continue to guide the sector in delivering a credible and fair outcome for the Class of 2025.

