Deputy President Paul Mashatile leads official commemoration of World AIDS Day in Limpopo, 1 Dec

Deputy President Paul Mashatile, in his capacity as the Chairperson of the South African National AIDS Council (SANAC), will on Monday, 01 December 2025, lead the official Commemoration of World AIDS Day at Masemola Stadium, Ga-Masemola, Sekhukhune District, Limpopo Province.

World AIDS Day is commemorated annually across the globe in solidarity with the millions of people living with HIV and to raise awareness about the status of the epidemic, with a view to encourage HIV prevention, treatment, and care. The country theme for the year 2025 commemoration is ‘Renewed Efforts and Sustainable Commitments to End AIDS’’ – it urges the reinvigoration of strategies to close gaps in prevention and treatment, and emphasises long-term investment in the face of funding cuts and shifting global priorities that affect investment in HIV.

The Deputy President will lead the commemoration alongside the SANAC Civil Society Chairperson Mr Solly Nduku; SANAC Private Sector Chairperson, Ms Nompumelelo Zikalala; Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi; Premier of Limpopo, Dr Phophi Ramathuba, as well as representatives from development partners such as the UN Agencies (UNAIDS, UNICEF, WHO), research entities, civil society movements and the community of Sekhukhune District and surrounds.

Members of the media are invited to cover the events as follows:

Date: Monday, 01 December 2025

Time: 09h00

Venue: Masemola Stadium, Ga-Masemola, Makhuduthamaga Local Municipality, Sekhukhuke District, Limpopo Province

For media accreditation, please complete the attached form and submit to

Mr Simangaliso Motsepe: simangaliso@sanac.org.za

For media interviews:

The Presidency

Bongani Majola

Cell: 082 339 1993

E-mail: bonganim@presidency.gov.za

SANAC

Nelson Dlamini

Cell: 078 731 0313

E-mail: nelson@sanac.org.za

National Department of Health

Foster Mohale

Cell: 072 432 3792

E-mail: foster.mohale@health.gov.za

Enquiries:

Acting Spokesperson to the Deputy President

Mr Keith Khoza

Cell: 066 195 8840

#GovZAUpdates