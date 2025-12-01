Heating, Ventilation, And Air Conditioning (HVAC) Ductwork Market CAGR to be at 8.8% from 2025 to 2029 | $16.24 Bn 2029

The Business Research Company

December 1, 2025

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Heating, Ventilation, And Air Conditioning (HVAC) Ductwork Market?

Recent years have seen substantial growth in the size of the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) ductwork market. The market's value is set to rise from $10.63 billion in 2024 to $11.60 billion in 2025, showing a solid compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. Factors contributing to this growth trend during the historical period include increased urbanization, a boom in construction activities, the escalating demand for energy-efficient systems, the development of commercial structures, and heightened awareness of indoor air quality.

In the forthcoming years, the market size for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) ductwork is projected to witness robust growth, reaching $16.25 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The surge in growth during the predicted period can be credited to the wider adoption of smart buildings, increased requirement for automated HVAC solutions, upgraded government initiatives geared towards energy efficiency, the expansion of residential and commercial projects, and a growing partiality for eco-friendly HVAC systems. In the forecast period, prime trends encompass technological advancement in HVAC ductwork, novel inventions in energy-saving materials, progressions in smart duct systems, research allied to intelligent airflow management, and the embracement of IoT and automation in HVAC systems.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Heating, Ventilation, And Air Conditioning (HVAC) Ductwork Market?

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Heating, Ventilation, And Air Conditioning (HVAC) Ductwork Market?

Major players in the Heating, Ventilation, And Air Conditioning (HVAC) Ductwork Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Daikin Industries

• Johnson Controls

• Carrier Global Corporation

• Trane Technologies

• Kingspan Group

• Lennox International Inc.

• Lindab

• Greenheck Fan Corporation

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Heating, Ventilation, And Air Conditioning (HVAC) Ductwork Market?

Leading corporations in the HVAC ductwork industry are pivoting towards the creation of cutting-edge solutions like all-encompassing smart-home heat pump systems to improve efficiency and simplify installation procedures. These platforms are comprehensive packages marrying fundamental heat pump technology with smart-home connectivity, smooth integration with current ductwork, and streamlined installation, culminating in quieter functioning, enhanced performance in frosty conditions, and decreased installation expenses. Taking the example of September 2025, Jetson, an American firm specializing in advanced, superior quality heating and air conditioning solutions, rolled out the Jetson Air, an innovative smart-home heat pump system. Its selling points include a one-day assembly process, compatibility with pre-existing ducts, silent operation, and robust performance even in freezing weather. The product boasts of key features such as seamless synchrony with home automation systems, ability to retrofit with current ductwork thus avoiding any significant changes, noise-free functioning tailored for domestic homes, consistent performance in chilly climates thereby ensuring heating capacity in lower temperatures, and simplified set-up which cuts down labor hours and total cost in comparison to traditional heat pump installation methods.

What Segments Are Covered In The Heating, Ventilation, And Air Conditioning (HVAC) Ductwork Market Report?

The heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (hvac) ductwork market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Galvanized Steel, Aluminum, Fiberglass, Flexible Ducting

2) By Installation Type: New Installation, Retrofit

3) By Shape: Rectangular Ducts, Round Ducts, Oval Ducts

4) By Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

5) By End-User: Heating, Ventilation, And Air Conditioning (HVAC) Contractors, Builders, Facility Managers, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Galvanized Steel: Spiral Ducts, Welded Ducts

2) By Aluminum: Flat Oval Duct, Flexible Aluminum Duct, Semi-Rigid Aluminum Duct, Pre-Insulated Aluminum Duct

3) By Fiberglass: Fiberglass Duct Board, Fiberglass Lined Duct, Rigid Fiberglass Duct, Fiberglass Acoustic Duct

4) By Flexible Ducting: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Flexible Duct, Aluminum Flexible Duct, Thermoplastic Rubber (TPR) Flexible Duct, Silicone Flexible Duct

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Heating, Ventilation, And Air Conditioning (HVAC) Ductwork Market?

In 2024, North America led the global market for HVAC ductwork and by 2025, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to exhibit the fastest growth. The geographical coverage of the HVAC ductwork market report includes North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

