Voice Gender Conversion Artificial Intelligence (AI) Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Development Factors

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Voice Gender Conversion Artificial Intelligence (AI) Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "How Much Is The Voice Gender Conversion Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Worth?

The market size of the artificial intelligence (AI) sector for voice gender conversion has seen a significant expansion in previous years. The market is projected to grow from $1.06 billion in 2024 to $1.33 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.5%. This historic growth can be credited to factors such as the rise in AI incorporation within the media and entertainment sector, an increased demand for bespoke voice experiences, the burgeoning use within the gaming and virtual reality industry, advancements in natural language processing, and a surge in the use of virtual assistants.

The market size of the voice gender conversion AI sector is projected to experience remarkable growth in the forthcoming years, reaching a valuation of $3.28 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate of 25.2%. The predicted growth during this period is attributable to growing investment in AI voice tools, increasing demand for localized content, expanding chatbot applications, a rising interest in user interaction and customization, and enhanced smartphone usage. The forecast period is also marked by key trends such as progress in deep learning and neural networks, advancements in real-time voice modulation, enhancements in cross-gender voice translation accuracy, improvements in emotional voice synthesis research, and progress in low-latency processing and edge computing.

What Are The Factors Driving The Voice Gender Conversion Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market?

The expanding prevalence of smartphones is anticipated to accelerate the voice gender conversion artificial intelligence (AI) market's advancement. A smartphone, a mobile gadget, combines communication functionalities with computing capabilities, letting users initiate calls, browse the internet, run applications, and carry out several digital duties. Technological progression is augmenting smartphones' popularity, providing upgraded performance, improved connectivity, and multiple-use, rendering them indispensable communicative and productivity resources. The massive utilization of smartphones for voice and video interaction has catalyzed the requirement for gender conversion artificial intelligence (AI) by advocating real-time, user-friendly voice alteration tools that enable individuals to adjust their voice for privacy and personalized expression reasons. For illustration, a report published by Uswitch Limited, a UK-based comparison service provider, stated in February 2023 that there were approximately 71.8 million ongoing mobile connections in 2022, and by 2025, about 95% of the UK’s population of 68.3 million are expected to possess smartphones. Consequently, the escalating diffusion of smartphones fuels the voice gender conversion artificial intelligence (AI) market growth.

Who Are The Major Players In The Voice Gender Conversion Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market?

Major players in the Voice Gender Conversion Artificial Intelligence (AI) Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Amazon Web Services Inc.

• Microsoft Corp.

• NTT Corporation

• iMyFone

• Voicemod SL

• Eleven Labs Inc.

• Descript Inc.

• Speechify

• Murf.ai

• wavel AI

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Voice Gender Conversion Artificial Intelligence (AI) Industry?

Leading businesses in the voice gender conversion AI market are prioritizing the development of innovative solutions, like AI voice duplication, to archive and imitate an individual’s voice for use in entertainment, education, or communication. In this context, AI voice duplication is a technology that mimics a person's voice with the help of artificial intelligence, enabling the duplicated voice to articulate any script with identical tone and style to the original. For example, in July 2023, FineShare, a Hong Kong-based software firm, introduced the Online Voice Changer Technology. This AI voice duplication software revolutionizes online voice alteration by offering content producers, such as podcasters and video makers, a convenient, adaptable, and safe method to alter voices. The software also provides an extensive library of over 82 unique voice transformations, constantly updated for user exploration. Users can swiftly create authentic voices, encompassing those of celebrities, fictional characters, and various unique personas. Besides, the software amplifies voice gender conversion, facilitating effortless transitions between male and female voices across diversified age groups.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Voice Gender Conversion Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Share?

The voice gender conversion artificial intelligence (AI) market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-Premises

3) By Application: Entertainment, Healthcare, Telecommunications, Education, Customer Service, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Individuals, Enterprises, Content Creators, Call Centers, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Voice Modulation Software, Voice Cloning Software, Speech Synthesis Software, AI Voice Editing Tools

2) By Hardware: Microphones, Audio Interfaces, Headsets, Voice Processing Devices

3) By Services: Consulting And Integration Services, Support And Maintenance Services, Cloud-Based Voice Conversion Services, Custom AI Voice Development Services

What Are The Regional Trends In The Voice Gender Conversion Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market?

In 2024, North America led the market in voice gender conversion artificial intelligence (AI) and is highlighted in the Global Market Report 2025. Anticipated to experience the most accelerated growth is the Asia-Pacific region. The report provides coverage of various regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

