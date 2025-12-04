Water Taxi Market Trends 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

The Business Research Company

In recent times, the market size of the water taxi sector has seen substantial expansion. It's expectated to escalate from $251.88 billion in 2024 to $266.69 billion in 2025, following a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. Factors contributing to this growth in the previous period include enhanced maritime tourism and leisure travel, governmental assistance for alternate modes of transportation, escalated investment in coastal infrastructure and waterways, a growing need for cost-effective eco-friendly transport, and the rising inclination towards the use of water transportation in smart city initiatives.

The water taxi sector is anticipated to experience a robust expansion in the coming years, with projections stated at $330.72 billion by 2029, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. This growth during the forecast period can be credited to factors like the progressive expansion of public water transport networks, rising initiatives by governments favoring sustainable marine mobility, escalating demand for quick and energy-efficient ferries, and an uptick in investments in tourism-oriented waterway services. Key trends for the forecast period include advancements in autonomous and electric water taxi technology, the incorporation of intelligent navigation and booking systems, innovations in lightweight hull and composite materials, the emergence of hybrid propulsion and energy conservation systems, and breakthroughs in multimodal urban water transport connectivity.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Water Taxi Market?

The surge in coastal and marine tourism is projected to fuel the expansion of the water taxi market in the future. Coastal and marine tourism consists of leisure and travel activities conducted in coastal and ocean settings, like beach holidays, boating, diving, and viewing wildlife, dependent on the natural and cultural assets of the marine zones. With an increasing number of travelers desiring adventure and nature-oriented experiences, such as sailing, snorkeling, and exploring marine ecosystems, coastal and marine tourism is on the rise. Water taxis are fundamental in coastal and island locations, offering effective and sustainable transportation between islands, beaches, and waterfront attractions, thereby enhancing accessibility and enriching the overall guest experience. For instance, the World Travel and Tourism Council, a UK-based travel and tourism industry platform, reported in November 2024 that in 2023, coastal and marine tourism infused an estimated US$1.5 trillion into the global economy and supported approximately 52 million jobs globally. Thus, the escalating coastal and marine tourism is propelling the water taxi market's growth.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Water Taxi Market?

Major players in the Water Taxi Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Quer Barcelona S.L.

• Hiab Oy

• Bord à Bord S.L.

• ARES Shipyard Inc.

• Artemis Technologies Ltd.

• Knautical Ltd.

• WATERBUS S.C.

• Munson Boats Inc.

• ENP S.A.

• Navalt Group S.L.

What Are The Top Trends In The Water Taxi Industry?

Leading entities in the water taxi industry are steadily investing in the innovative development of technologies, particularly electric luxury foiling water taxis, aimed at improving energy efficiency, curtailing carbon emissions, and delivering a more eco-friendly, high-end passenger experience. An electric luxury foiling water taxi is a luxury, environmentally friendly vessel driven by electric propulsion and outfitted with hydrofoil technology, which elevates the boat above the water, diminishing drag, and enabling faster, smoother, and more energy-saving travel. For example, Artemis Technologies, a maritime tech firm based in Ireland, unveiled the Artemis EF-12 Escape in April 2023, an electric luxury foiling water taxi devised for sustainable, high-efficiency maritime transport. This boat is equipped with advanced eFoiler hydrofoil technology, which permits it to hover above the water, ensuring a smooth, noiseless, and emission-free journey. The EF-12 Escape, which can seat up to 12 passengers in a commodious, air-conditioned cabin, has a top speed of 30 knots and a foiling distance of 52 nautical miles, can be fully charged in less than 60 minutes. It's designed for deluxe travel, city mobility, and ecologically sensitive water routes, offering a zero-emission, low-wake option that establishes a new benchmark for environmentally friendly water transport.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Water Taxi Market Growth

The water taxi market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Yachts, Cruise, Ferries, Sail Boats, Other Types

2) By Propulsion: Electric, Diesel, Hybrid

3) By Boat Size: Below 30 Feet, 30-50 Feet, Above 50 Feet

4) By Application: Public Transportation, Leisure And Tourism, Business And Corporate Transport, Personal Use, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Yachts: Luxury Yachts, Motor Yachts, Sailing Yachts, Catamaran Yachts, Expedition Yachts

2) By Cruise: River Cruises, Ocean Cruises, Luxury Cruises, Expedition Cruises, Day Cruises

3) By Ferries: Passenger Ferries, Vehicle Ferries, High-Speed Ferries, Roll-On Roll-Off Ferries, Double-Ended Ferries

4) By Sail Boats: Sloop Sail Boats, Cutter Sail Boats, Ketch Sail Boats, Schooner Sail Boats, Catboat Sail Boats

5) By Other Types: Water Shuttles, Water Buses, Gondolas, Pedal Boats, Pontoon Boats

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Water Taxi Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America held the dominant position in the Water Taxi Global Market. However, it is projected that Asia-Pacific will register the highest growth rate in the forecasted time frame. The encompassed regions in the report on the global water taxi market include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

