Voice Over Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN) Market to Reach USD $39.75 Billion by 2029 at 13.9% CAGR

The Business Research Company’s Voice Over Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN) Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "How Big Is The Voice Over Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN) Market In 2025?

Recent years have seen a swift expansion in the market size of voice over wireless local area network (WLAN). Projected growth is from $20.64 billion in 2024 to an estimated $23.59 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3%. Factors contributing to this historical growth include a greater uptake of wireless technologies, a surge in the demand for enterprise mobility, increased internet accessibility, an upswing in Wi-Fi network deployment, and a growing necessity for affordable communication solutions.

In the coming years, the market size for voice over wireless local area network (WLAN) is anticipated to experience substantial growth. By 2029, the market is projected to expand to $39.76 billion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9%. This growth during the prediction period is largely due to the rising demand for uninterrupted connectivity, the expansion of enterprise mobility solutions, the increasing adoption of cloud-based communication, the development of smart office infrastructure, and the requirement for cost-effective voice communication. Furthermore, advancements in seamless roaming, the creation of high-capacity access points, innovations in voice quality optimization, improvements in security protocols, and the development of artificial intelligence-driven network management represent substantial trends during this forecast period.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Voice Over Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN) Market?

The escalating use of mobile technology is predicted to boost the development of the voice over wireless local area network (WLAN) market. This rise in the use of mobile devices, such as smartphones, tablets and other handheld computing devices for communicating and accessing the internet is propelled by improvements in wireless network infrastructure. The proliferation of 4G and 5G networks has optimized mobile connectivity, making it swifter and more dependable, thereby promoting daily usage of these technologies. This surging reliance on mobile devices necessitates the availability of faultless voice communication solutions over wireless networks as users are in need of top-notch voice calling capabilities that can operate effectively irrespective of whether it's on Wi-Fi or relying solely on cellular networks. For instance, Ericsson, a telecommunications company based in Sweden, projected in June 2024 that the number of mobile subscriptions will rise from 1.2 billion in 2023 to 1.3 billion by 2029. Consequently, the escalating use of mobile devices is propelling the development of the voice over wireless local area network (WLAN) market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Voice Over Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN) Industry?

Major players in the Voice Over Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN) Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Intel Corporation

• Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

• Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

• Nokia Corporation

• KT Corporation

• ZTE Corporation

• MediaTek Inc.

• Fortinet Inc.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Voice Over Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN) Market?

Leading firms in the voice over wireless local area network (WLAN) market are concentrating on creating innovative solutions, like seamless indoor calling, to elevate user satisfaction and bolster network dependability. Seamless indoor calling facilitates uninterrupted voice calls over WiFi indoors, thereby ensuring clear and reliable communication even in regions with poor mobile signals, minimizing dropped calls, enhancing call clarity, and improving the overall user experience. For example, Banglalink Digital Communications Ltd., a telecommunications company based in Bangladesh, introduced the nation's first VoWiFi service in September 2025. This service enables users to make voice calls over WiFi networks without any extra costs. This service uses the existing internet infrastructure for efficient call routing, promising high-quality audio and uninterrupted connection, even in areas with limited cell signal. It's designed for individual and business users alike, compatible with smartphones that support the VoWiFi protocol, and integrates seamlessly with conventional mobile services. By providing reliable indoor coverage and the flexibility of communication, this technology marks a substantial step up from traditional mobile calling.

What Segments Are Covered In The Voice Over Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN) Market Report?

The voice over wireless local area network (wlan) market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Technology: Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi) Calling, Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP), Internet Protocol (IP) Telephony, Session Initiation Protocol (SIP)

3) By Deployment Model: Cloud-Based, Hybrid

4) By Application: Unified Communication And Collaboration, Security And Emergency Alarms, Other Applications

5) By End-User Industry: Residential, Healthcare, Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Information Technology (IT) And Telecommunication, Government And Public Sector, Retail, Warehouses And E-Commerce, General Manufacturing, Transportation And Logistics, Other End-User Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Access Points, Wireless Controllers, Network Interface Cards (NICs), Voice Gateways

2) By Software: Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Management Software, Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Control Software, Network Monitoring And Optimization Software, Call Quality Management Software

3) By Services: Deployment And Installation Services, Maintenance And Support Services, Consulting And Network Design Services, Training And Technical Assistance Services

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Voice Over Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN) Market By 2025?

The Voice Over Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN) Global Market Report 2025 highlighted North America as the dominant region in 2024. It also projected Asia-Pacific as the region with the most rapid growth in the upcoming forecast period. The report encompasses several regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

