Barbara Alif Doran Wins Second Place at The BookFest® Awards Fall 2025 for ‘The Healthcare Appointment Playbook’

Barbara Alif Doran, Author The Healthcare Appointment Playbook: Understanding the System to Get the Care You Deserve The BookFest Awards Second Place

The BookFest recognizes and promotes excellence in literature and elevates authors and creatives who contribute outstanding work to the literary world.

I am honored to be recognized for the hard work and dedication that went into creating The Healthcare Appointment Playbook: Understanding the System to Get the Care You Deserve.” — Barbara Alif Doran

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Barbara Alif Doran is a Second Place winner at The Fall 2025 BookFest Awards for the book titled “The Healthcare Appointment Playbook: Understanding the System to Get the Care You Deserve.” The book is honored in the Nonfiction – Health & Wellness category.The BookFest honors authors who create outstanding works of fiction and nonfiction. The BookFest's mission is rooted in the belief that books have transformative power and, in a desire to support and celebrate those who create them.Desireé Duffy, Founder of The BookFest, says, “Today, more than ever, it is important to recognize authors and creatives for the vital part they play in crafting the stories that shape our world and define our humanity. Books bring us to new worlds, take us on adventures, give us a means to evaluate our lives and instill a sense of empathy within us. I believe that by acknowledging authors and their literary achievements, we lift literature in our world, and lift each other in the process.”Barbara Alif Doran says, “I am honored to be recognized for the hard work and dedication that went into creating The Healthcare Appointment Playbook: Understanding the System to Get the Care You Deserve. Every visit you have with a healthcare provider should be constructive, where you are treated with dignity and respect, feel heard, and have your concerns taken seriously. My goal with this book is to provide readers with the knowledge and confidence they need to take control of their health and advocate for the care they deserve."Desireé Duffy, Founder of The BookFest, says, “I’m thrilled to announce Barbara Alif Doran as the winner of a Second Place award at The BookFest Awards. This year's competition was fierce, and Barbara should be very proud of this stellar accomplishment.”For more information about The BookFest Awards and to see the list of winners, please visit the Awards Page on The BookFest website. About the Author:Barbara Alif Doran has been providing primary and well-woman care since 2001. Her goal is to help individuals achieve and maintain wellness, lower their health risks, and live a long, full life in optimal health—physically, mentally, and emotionally. Barbara is dedicated to improving health equity and reducing health disparities through her writing and clinical practice. She holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Canisius University, a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University at Buffalo, a master’s degree in nursing from the University of Pennsylvania, and an MBA from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. She lives in Chicago with her husband and two cats. https://www.barbaraalifdoran.com/ About The BookFest AdventureThe BookFest is the leader in virtual literary events, producing vital conversations on the world’s stage for those who love to read and those who love to write. It launched in May 2020, at a time when many live events were canceled. Free to attend, the biannual event takes place in the spring and fall, streaming panel discussions, conversations, and live interactive sessions. As an award-winning event, The BookFest has received recognition from the Webby Awards with a nomination in 2021, a gold award from the Muse Creative Awards in 2020, and a silver award from the w3 Awards in 2020. The BookFest features an array of literary speakers, experts, and authors, including: Mitch Albom; Kevin J. Anderson; Angela Bole; Mark Coker; James Dashner; Robert G. Diforio; Dr. Michael Greger; Cheryl Willis Hudson; Wade Hudson; Sarah Kendzior; Jonathan Maberry; Josh Malerman; Lisa Morton; Karla Olson; Deborah M. Pratt; James Rollins; Connie Schultz; Michael Shermer; Mark K. Shriver; Danny Trejo; Helene Wecker; Dr. Chanda Prescod-Weinstein, and many others. The BookFest is presented by Books That Make You and produced by Black Château Enterprises. The BookFest is a registered trademark of Desireé Duffy, founder of all three. For more information, visit The BookFest.com.

