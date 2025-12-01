Paula Silva is recognized with multiple literary awards at The BookFest 2025
Award-winning Latina author celebrates love, loss, and resilience through powerful storytelling.
“An Angel Named Lucas” won 1st Place – Book Cover Photography and 2nd Place – YA Animals & Nonfiction: Animals, while “In the Shadow of the American Dream” earned 3rd Place – Nonfiction: Self-Help, Human Rights & political movements, Race, Class, Culture & Religion.
The BookFest honors authors who create outstanding works of fiction and nonfiction. Its mission is rooted in the belief that literature has the power to heal, inspire, and unite people across cultures.
Desireé Duffy, Founder of The BookFest, says: “Today, more than ever, it is important to recognize authors and creatives for the vital part they play in crafting the stories that shape our world and define our humanity. Books bring us to new worlds, take us on adventures, give us a means to evaluate our lives and instill a sense of empathy within us. I believe that by acknowledging authors and their literary achievements, we lift literature in our world, and lift each other in the process.”
María Paula Silva adds: “I am deeply honored by these awards. Both books were born from personal experiences of love, loss, and perseverance. My goal has always been to inspire others to find healing and hope through storytelling.”
For more information about The BookFest Awards and the full list of winners, visit TheBookFest.com.
About the Author:
María Paula Silva is a Colombian-born author, actress, and filmmaker based in California. Her works explore themes of identity, emotional healing, and resilience. She is the author of “In the Shadow of the American Dream” and “An Angel Named Lucas.” Visit: https://bio.site/Paulasilvautora
About The BookFest Adventure®:
The BookFest is the leader in virtual literary events, producing vital conversations on the world’s stage for those who love to read and those who love to write. It launched in May 2020, at a time when many live events were canceled. Free to attend, the biannual event takes place in the spring and fall, streaming panel discussions, conversations, and live interactive sessions.
As an award-winning event, The BookFest has received recognition from the Webby Awards with a nomination in 2021, a Gold Award from the Muse Creative Awards in 2020, and a Silver Award from the w3 Awards in 2020.
The BookFest features an array of literary speakers, experts, and authors, including: Mitch Albom, Kevin J. Anderson, Angela Bole, James Dashner, Lisa Morton, Mark K. Shriver, Danny Trejo, and many more.
The BookFest is presented by Books That Make You and produced by Black Château Enterprises. For more information, visit TheBookFest.com.
