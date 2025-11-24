Catalina P. Rincón Wins Honorable Mention for Sabiduría: Poems and Reflections on Life at The BookFest® Awards Fall 2025

Catalina P. Rincon, Author Sabiduría: Poems and Reflections on Life The BookFest Honorable Mention Book Award The BookFest Adventure

The BookFest recognizes and promotes excellence in literature and elevates authors and creatives who contribute outstanding work to the literary world.

Being selected as a winner of The BookFest Awards is an incredible honor. I am grateful to be recognized for the hard work, dedication, and the power of poetry and creativity” — Catalina P. Rincon

NAUGATUCK, CT, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Catalina Peñafiel Rincón is a winner of an Honorable Mention at The BookFest Awards Fall 2025 for the book titled Sabiduría: Poems and Reflections on Life. The book is honored in the Poetry - Poetry - Inspiration category.The BookFest honors authors who create outstanding works of fiction and nonfiction. The BookFest's mission is rooted in the belief that literature has transformative power and is the desire to support and celebrate those who create it.Desireé Duffy, Founder of The BookFest, says, “Today, more than ever, it is important to recognize authors and creatives for the vital part they play in crafting the stories that shape our world and define our humanity. Books bring us to new worlds, take us on adventures, give us a means to evaluate our lives and instill a sense of empathy within us. I believe that by acknowledging authors and their literary achievements, we lift literature in our world, and lift each other in the process.”Catalina says, "Being selected as a winner of The BookFest Awards is an incredible honor. I am grateful to be recognized for the hard work, dedication, and the power of poetry and creativity that went into creating Sabiduría: Poems and Reflections on Life. This acknowledgement truly inspires me to keep writing and sharing words that connect and uplift. It is also a significant milestone in my journey as an author. I hope this award will inspire others to pursue their own literary passions. In addition to this honor, I had the privilege of writing a blog for the Connecticut Council of Language Teachers titled 'Teaching Verbs by Day, Crafting Verses by Night,' where I shared my journey as an author, balancing my role as an educator with my passion for writing poetry. I was also a guest speaker at Southern Connecticut State University for a conference on 'Pathways to Success: Thriving as Your Authentic Self,' where I had the opportunity to share my experiences and inspire others to embrace their own unique paths to success.”Desireé Duffy, Founder of The BookFest, says, "I am delighted to announce Catalina P. Rincón as the winner of an Honorable Mention at The BookFest Awards. This year's competition was exceptional, and Catalina should be very proud of this outstanding accomplishment."For more information about The BookFest Awards and to see the list of winners, please visit the Awards Page on The BookFest website.To watch the Salute to The BookFest Award Winners video montage, or to see recordings of The BookFest videos, please visit the Programming Page of The BookFest Website.ABOUT THE AUTHORCatalina P. Rincón, born and raised in Ecuador, is a writer and educator based in Connecticut. With over 26 years of experience as a Spanish teacher in the state’s public educational system, Catalina’s work is deeply rooted in her personal journey and her observations of the resilience of the human spirit. Through her poetry, she captures the shared struggles, dreams, and aspirations that unite us all, while celebrating the unique cultural experiences that shape our lives.In addition to her work as an educator, Catalina is a passionate advocate for bilingualism and cultural preservation. She is also a featured presenter at professional conferences; in February 2026, she will lead a session entitled “The Importance of Time to Equity: Empowering Creative Voices” at the Northeast Conference on the Teaching of Foreign Languages (NECTFL) in New York.Catalina’s writing has earned prestigious accolades, including:● First place in the 2025 International Impact Book Award for Contemporary Poetry.● Winner of the Regal Summit Book Award for Poetry Collection in 2025.“Sabiduría: poems and reflections on life by Catalina Peñafiel Rincón …is a rich, heartfelt exploration of the human spirit, told through a deeply personal lens. “...To connect with Catalina and stay updated on her upcoming work, events, and poetry readings follow her on LinkedIn and Facebook. Sabiduría is available on Amazon.com.About The BookFest AdventureThe BookFest is the leader in virtual literary events, producing vital conversations on the world’s stage for those who love to read and those who love to write. It launched in May 2020, at a time when many live events were canceled. Free to attend, the biannual event takes place in the spring and fall, streaming panel discussions, conversations, and live interactive sessions. As an award-winning event, The BookFest has received recognition from the Webby Awards with a nomination in 2021, a gold award from the Muse Creative Awards in 2020, and a silver award from the w3 Awards in 2020. The BookFest features an array of literary speakers, experts, and authors, including: Mitch Albom; Kevin J. Anderson; Angela Bole; Mark Coker; James Dashner; Robert G. Diforio; Dr. Michael Greger; Cheryl Willis Hudson; Wade Hudson; Sarah Kendzior; Jonathan Maberry; Josh Malerman; Lisa Morton; Karla Olson; Deborah M. Pratt; James Rollins; Connie Schultz; Michael Shermer; Mark K. Shriver; Danny Trejo; Helene Wecker; Dr. Chanda Prescod-Weinstein, and many others. The BookFest is presented by Books That Make You and produced by Black Château Enterprises. The BookFest is a registered trademark of Desireé Duffy, founder of all three. For more information, visit The BookFest.com.

