Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market Be By 2025?

The market for digitally printed wallpaper has experienced swift expansion in the last few years. It is projected to rise from $9.13 billion in 2024 to $10.26 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%. Factors such as changing interior design trends, environmental sustainability, cost-efficient mass customization, swift production times, increased real estate and construction operations, as well as shifting consumer habits have all contributed to the growth observed during the historic period.

The market for digitally printed wallpapers is predicted to surge significantly in the coming years, reaching a valuation of $17.07 billion by 2029, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%. The projected growth during the forecast period is likely due to factors such as the incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) in design, quick urbanization and housing developments, increasing demand for environmentally friendly materials, integration with smart homes, and the advent of 3D printing. Key trends to watch during this period encompass customization and personalization, eco-friendly materials, cutting-edge printing technologies, integration of 3D printing, digital art, and collaborations with artists.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market Landscape?

The increase in urbanization is predicted to significantly enhance the demand for digitally printed wallpapers in the future. Urbanization denotes the shift from rural to urban lives, leading to the growth and development of cities. Several factors, such as better economic opportunities, developed infrastructure, and higher living standards in cities, are fueling the process of urbanization. As the number of city dwellers grows, there emerges a demand for personalized and unique living spaces. Digitally printed wallpapers, with their customizable designs, cater to this growing demand by offering a range of options that urban residents can relate to. As an example, the World Economic Forum, a Switzerland-based independent international organization reported in April 2022 that over 4.3 billion people, consequently 55% of the global population, were living in urban environments. This number is projected to escalate to 80% by 2050. As a result, the increase in urbanization is a major driving force for the expansion of the digitally printed wallpapers market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market?

Major players in the Digitally Printed Wallpaper include:

• A.S. Création Tapeten AG

• Flavor Paper

• 4Walls Inc.

• Graham and Brown Ltd.

• Great Wall Custom Coverings Corporation

• Hollywood Monster Company

• Color X Inc.

• Moonavoor Seinakattestuudio

• Muraspec Decorative Solutions Ltd.

• MX Display Corporation

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Digitally Printed Wallpaper Industry?

Digital printed wallpapers are benefiting from the rising trend of technological advancement. Major manufacturers of digital products are concentrating on technological upgrades to solidify their market position. Insight Print Communication, an Indian company specializing in graphic arts solutions, exemplified this in April 2024 when they introduced the HP Latex 630 series. This advanced range of wide-format printers is specifically designed for signage and decor industries. To celebrate the 15th anniversary of HP's trailblazing water-based latex technology, the series now includes models such as the HP Latex 630W. This model offers a 64-inch print width, superior color reproduction, and a broad color spectrum. With the use of groundbreaking fourth-generation ink formulations, these printers can produce high-quality prints on diverse materials like vinyl, wallpaper, and canvas without emitting any volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market

The digitally printed wallpaper market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Substrate: Nonwoven, Paper, Other Substrates

2) By Printing Technology: Inkjet, Electrophotography

3) By End-User: Residential, Commercial, Automotive And Transportation

Subsegments:

1) By Nonwoven: Vinyl Coated Nonwoven, Fiber-Based Nonwoven

2) By Paper: Coated Paper, Uncoated Paper

3) By Other Substrates: Fabric, Vinyl, Glass, Plastic

Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market Regional Insights

In 2024, the digitally printed wallpaper market was dominated by North America. The region expected to witness the most rapid growth in the said market is Asia-Pacific. The report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

