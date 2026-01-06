yarn, fiber and thread market insights yarn, fiber and thread market research yarn, fiber and thread market drivers

The Business Research Company's Yarn, Fiber And Thread Market In 2029

Expected to grow to $130.32 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Yarn, Fiber And Thread Market to Surpass $133 billion in 2029. In comparison, the Textile market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $858 billion by 2029, with Yarn, Fiber And Thread to represent around 15% of the parent market. Within the broader Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood And Textile industry, which is expected to be $9,585 billion by 2029, the Yarn, Fiber And Thread market is estimated to account for nearly 1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Yarn, Fiber And Thread Market in 2029

Asia-Pacific will be the largest region in the yarn, fiber and thread market in 2029, valued at $92,108 million. The market is expected to grow from $68,366 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The strong growth can be attributed to the rising industrial fiber demand and expansion of the e-commerce sector.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Yarn, Fiber And Thread Market In 2029?

India will be the largest country in the yarn, fiber and thread market in 2029, valued at $53,673 million. The market is expected to grow from $37,157 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The strong growth can be attributed to the increasing popularity of athleisure and sportswear and increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly textiles.

Request a free sample of the Yarn, Fiber And Thread Market report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=2070&type=smp

What will be Largest Segment in the Yarn, Fiber And Thread Market in 2029?

The yarn, fiber and thread market is segmented by type into regular yarn, fiber and thread and special yarn, fiber and thread. The regular yarn market will be the largest segment of the yarn, fiber and thread market segmented by type, accounting for 71% or $93,905 million of the total in 2029. The regular yarn market will be supported by the growing demand from the apparel and textile industry for everyday clothing, increasing production of cotton and synthetic yarns, rising popularity of fast fashion driving bulk yarn consumption, expanding use of regular yarn in home textiles such as bedsheets, curtains, and upholstery, technological advancements improving yarn quality and durability, rising consumer preference for comfortable and breathable fabrics, and increasing exports of regular yarn to global markets.

The yarn, fiber and thread market is segmented by end user into apparel, footwear and accessories, home interior and other end users. The apparel market will be the largest segment of the yarn, fiber and thread market segmented by end user, accounting for 57% or $75,970 million of the total in 2029. The apparel market will be supported by the rising global demand for fast fashion and affordable clothing, increasing preference for sustainable and organic fibers in apparel manufacturing, growing popularity of sportswear and athleisure wear, technological advancements enabling the production of stretchable and durable yarns, expanding e-commerce platforms driving sales of apparel made from innovative fibers, increasing investments in circular fashion practices promoting fiber recycling, and rising consumer demand for wrinkle-resistant and easy-care garments.

The yarn, fiber and thread market is segmented by application into quilting, sew and stitch and embroidery. The quilting market will be the largest segment of the yarn, fiber and thread market segmented by application, accounting for 52% or $69,500 million of the total in 2029. The quilting market will be supported by the rising popularity of DIY and hobby quilting projects, increasing demand for durable and decorative quilting threads, growing preference for eco-friendly and organic cotton fibers in quilting, expanding use of pre-wound bobbins and specialty threads for machine quilting, advancements in colorfast and fade-resistant threads, increasing sales of quilting kits and supplies through e-commerce platforms, and the growing trend of personalized and custom-designed quilt products.

What is the expected CAGR for the Yarn, Fiber And Thread Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the yarn, fiber and thread market leading up to 2029 is 7%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Yarn, Fiber And Thread Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global yarn, fiber and thread market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape the textile manufacturing landscape and quality assurance processes worldwide.

Increasing Popularity Of Athleisure And Sportswear - The increasing popularity of athleisure and sportswear will become a key driver of growth in the yarn, fiber and thread market by 2029. This trend is fueled by the growing emphasis on health and fitness, casual workwear, and lifestyle shifts toward active living. Manufacturers are investing in advanced textile technologies, including moisture-wicking, stretchable, and breathable fabrics, to meet consumer expectations for functionality and aesthetics. As a result, the increasing popularity of athleisure and sportswear is anticipated to contributing to a 2.2% annual growth in the market.

Growing Popularity Of Fast Fashion - The growing popularity of fast fashion will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the yarn, fiber and thread market by 2029. Fast fashion’s emphasis on affordability, variety, and quick turnaround times is driving large-scale consumption of synthetic and blended fibers, such as polyester and elastane, which offer cost efficiency and versatility. The continuous need for new styles and mass-produced garments is pushing manufacturers to enhance textile production capacity and innovate with durable yet lightweight materials. Consequently, the growing popularity of fast fashion is projected to contributing to a 1.7% annual growth in the market.

Rising Industrial Fiber Demand - The rising industrial fiber demand will serve as a key growth catalyst for the yarn, fiber and thread market by 2029. Sectors such as automotive, construction, aerospace, and filtration are driving demand for technical and industrial-grade fibers, including aramid, carbon, glass, and high-tenacity polyester. These fibers offer superior strength, heat resistance, and durability, making them essential for manufacturing products such as reinforced composites, conveyor belts, protective clothing, and industrial textiles. Therefore, this rising industrial fiber demand is projected to supporting to a 1.2% annual growth in the market.

Growing E-Commerce And Online Retail- The growing e-commerce and online retail will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the yarn, fiber and thread market by 2029. The convenience of online shopping, coupled with rising internet penetration and smartphone usage, is driving higher sales of clothing, home textiles, and DIY craft supplies. Fast fashion brands, independent retailers, and direct-to-consumer labels are leveraging digital platforms to reach broader customer bases, accelerating the need for rapid and flexible textile production. Consequently, the growing e-commerce and online retail is projected to contributing to a 0.7% annual growth in the market.

Access the detailed Yarn, Fiber And Thread Market report here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/yarn-fiber-and-thread-manufacturing-global-market-report

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Yarn, Fiber And Thread Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the regular yarn, fiber and thread market, the yarn, fiber and thread for apparel market and the quilting yarn, fiber and thread market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $67 billion in market value by 2029, driven by advances in targeted therapeutic development, rising diagnostic accuracy through biomarker-based and imaging innovations, and expanding access to specialized hepatology care across hospital networks. This surge reflects the increasing adoption of evidence-based treatment pathways, early screening protocols, and precision-medicine approaches that enable timely diagnosis, improved patient management, and enhanced clinical outcomes, fuelling transformative growth within the broader Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC) market landscape.

The regular yarn, fiber and thread market is projected to grow by $25,353 million, the yarn, fiber and thread for apparel market by $21,937 million and the quilting yarn, fiber and thread market by $19,330 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: info@tbrc.info"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.