healthcare buildings market drivers healthcare buildings market share healthcare buildings market analysis

The Business Research Company's Healthcare Buildings Market In 2029

Expected to grow to $340.6 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Healthcare Buildings Market to Surpass $344 billion in 2029. In comparison, the Institutional Buildings market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $1,341 billion by 2029, with Healthcare Buildings to represent around 26% of the parent market. Within the broader Construction industry, which is expected to be $20,447 billion by 2029, the Healthcare Buildings market is estimated to account for nearly 2% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Healthcare Buildings Market in 2029

Asia Pacific will be the largest region in the healthcare buildings market in 2029, valued at $142,601 million. The market is expected to grow from $124,091 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3%. The steady growth can be attributed to the strong economic growth and increasing healthcare expenditure.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Healthcare Buildings Market In 2029?

China will be the largest country in the healthcare buildings market in 2029, valued at $54,968 million. The market is expected to grow from $48,422 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3%. The steady growth can be attributed to the rising healthcare expenditure and the increasing size of the aging population.

Request a free sample of the Healthcare Buildings Market report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=9668&type=smp

What will be Largest Segment in the Healthcare Buildings Market in 2029?

The healthcare buildings market is segmented by facility type into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, long term care facilities and nursing homes, academic institutes and other facility types. The hospitals market will be the largest segment of the healthcare buildings market segmented by facility type, accounting for 52% or $180,485 million of the total in 2029. The hospitals market will be supported by increasing investments in advanced medical infrastructure to enhance patient care, rising prevalence of chronic diseases driving demand for specialized facilities, growing government funding and public-private partnerships in hospital construction, technological advancements requiring modernized hospital spaces, expansion of multi-specialty and tertiary care hospitals, stringent regulatory requirements for patient safety and infection control and the increasing trend of integrating digital health solutions into hospital design.

The healthcare buildings market is segmented by service type into new construction and refurbishment. The new construction market will be the largest segment of the healthcare buildings market segmented by service type, accounting for 63% or $217,528 million of the total in 2029. The new construction market will be supported by rising global healthcare infrastructure investments to accommodate growing patient needs, growing emphasis on green building designs promoting energy-efficient hospitals, increasing use of modular construction techniques for faster facility upgrades, government incentives and funding for healthcare infrastructure expansion, growing demand for specialized medical centers, increasing private sector participation in healthcare real estate development and increasing urbanization driving demand for modern healthcare facilities.

The healthcare buildings market is segmented by healthcare type into public healthcare and private healthcare. The private healthcare market will be the largest segment of the healthcare buildings market segmented by healthcare type, accounting for 64% or $221,170 million of the total in 2029. The private healthcare market will be supported by rising demand for premium healthcare services driving investment in state-of-the-art facilities, growing presence of multinational healthcare chains expanding their infrastructure, technological advancements requiring high-end hospital designs, rising disposable income enabling greater patient preference for private healthcare, increasing partnerships between private healthcare providers and insurance companies and the expansion of luxury healthcare centers catering to high-net-worth individuals and increasing medical tourism fueling the growth of specialized private hospitals

What is the expected CAGR for the Healthcare Buildings Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the healthcare buildings market leading up to 2029 is 3%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Healthcare Buildings Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global healthcare buildings market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape patient care infrastructure, operational efficiency, and sustainable construction practices worldwide.

The Increasing Prevalence Of Chronic Diseases - The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases will become a key driver of growth in the healthcare buildings market by 2029. Chronic diseases are long-term medical conditions that progress slowly and often require ongoing management, including but not limited to cardiovascular diseases, diabetes mellitus, chronic respiratory diseases, and cancer. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is driven by multiple factors, including sedentary lifestyles, poor dietary habits, environmental pollution, and an aging population, with sedentary lifestyles being a major contributor as physical inactivity leads to obesity, metabolic disorders, and weakened immune function, thereby exacerbating the risk of chronic illnesses. Healthcare buildings are utilized for serving as centers for diagnosis and treatment rather than focusing on preventive healthcare, which results in a reactive approach rather than proactive disease prevention strategies. As a result, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is anticipated to contributing to a 0.9% annual growth in the market.

Increasing Aging Population - The increasing aging population will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the healthcare buildings market by 2029. An aging population refers to a demographic trend where the proportion of elderly individuals increases due to factors such as improved healthcare, lower birth rates, and higher life expectancy. Healthcare buildings support the increasingly aging population by providing specialized medical services, long-term care facilities, and infrastructure designed to accommodate the unique healthcare needs of elderly individuals. Consequently, the accelerating increasing aging population capabilities is projected to contributing to a 0.6% annual growth in the market.

Rising Medical Tourism - The rising medical tourism processes will serve as a key growth catalyst for the healthcare buildings market by 2029. Rising medical tourism refers to the increasing global movement of patients seeking high-quality, cost-effective medical treatments across international borders, driven by factors such as affordability, advanced healthcare infrastructure, shorter waiting times, and availability of specialized treatments. Healthcare buildings provide state-of-the-art medical facilities, ensuring patient comfort, and maintaining international standards in healthcare services, thereby attracting foreign patients seeking superior treatment options. Therefore, this rising medical tourism operations is projected to supporting to a 0.4% annual growth in the market.

Favourable Government Initiatives - The favourable government initiatives will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the healthcare buildings market by 2029. Government initiatives refer to strategic actions, policies, and programs implemented by the government to promote economic growth, social welfare, and national development. Healthcare buildings act as an essential infrastructure for delivering quality medical services, enhancing public health, and supporting government-led healthcare programs aimed at ensuring accessible and efficient healthcare for all. Consequently, the favourable government initiatives strategies is projected to contributing to a 0.2% annual growth in the market

Access the detailed Healthcare Buildings Market report here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/healthcare-buildings-global-market-report

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Healthcare Buildings Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the private healthcare buildings market, the new healthcare buildings construction market, and the hospital and healthcare buildings market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $89 billion in market value by 2029, driven by rising demand for modern and technologically advanced healthcare facilities, increasing investment in private healthcare services, and the adoption of sustainable and smart building solutions. This growth reflects the accelerating focus on patient-centric infrastructure, operational efficiency, and scalable healthcare facility designs, fueling transformative expansion within the broader healthcare infrastructure industry.

The private healthcare buildings market is projected to grow by $31,271 million, the new healthcare buildings construction market by $31,211 million, and the hospital and healthcare buildings market by $26,440 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: info@tbrc.info"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.