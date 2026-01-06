Pet Raw Food Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035 Pet Raw Food Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035 Pet Raw Food Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company’s Pet Raw Food Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Pet Raw Food Market to Surpass $6 billion in 2029. In comparison, the Pet Food market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $102 billion by 2029, with Pet Raw Food to represent around 6% of the parent market. Within the broader Food And Beverages industry, which is expected to be $8,783 billion by 2029, the Pet Raw Food market is estimated to account for nearly 0.6% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Pet Raw Food Market in 2029

North America will be the largest region in the pet raw food market in 2029, valued at $2,588 million. The market is expected to grow from $1,575 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. The rapid growth can be attributed to the rising pet healthcare expenditure and strategic mergers and acquisitions.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Pet Raw Food Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the pet raw food market in 2029, valued at $2,297 million. The market is expected to grow from $1,445 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. The rapid growth can be attributed to the influence of social media and pet influencers and increased focus on transparency in ingredients and labelling in pet food.

Request a free sample of the Pet Raw Food Market report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=18427&type=smp

What will be Largest Segment in the Pet Raw Food Market in 2029?

The pet raw food market is segmented by type into kibble-plus, frozen, dehydrated and freeze-dried. The freeze-dried market will be the largest segment of the pet raw food market segmented by type, accounting for 39% or $2,325 million of the total in 2029. The freeze-dried market will be supported by high preservation of original nutrients and flavour, increasing use in premium pet food categories, enhanced product convenience through no-refrigeration storage, rising trust among pet parents seeking minimally processed raw diets, the ability to easily rehydrate food before feeding, growing vet recommendations for sensitive pets or those recovering from illness and health and rise in availability of functional and organic pet treats.

The pet raw food market is segmented by animal type into dogs, cats and other animal types. The dogs market will be the largest segment of the pet raw food market segmented by animal type, accounting for 60% or $3,598 million of the total in 2029. The dogs market will be supported by increased spending on premium dog nutrition, growing prevalence of obesity and chronic conditions requiring specialized diets, increased adoption of raw feeding by breeders and trainers, availability of tailored raw food formulas by dog breed and size, increasing number of dog-specific raw food brands and rising number of dog-owning households.

The pet raw food market is segmented by application into online sales and offline sales. The online sales market will be the largest segment of the pet raw food market segmented by application, accounting for 53% or $3,191 million of the total in 2029. The online sales market will be supported by the need for in-person consultations and vet endorsements during purchases, impulse buying behaviour in physical retail, ability to inspect freshness and packaging firsthand, rising number of pet expos and raw food demos at stores, increased consumer awareness through in-store promotions and sampling and growing availability of raw food in pet specialty stores and veterinary clinics.

What is the expected CAGR for the Pet Raw Food Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the pet raw food market leading up to 2029 is 11%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Pet Raw Food Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global pet raw food market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape consumer purchasing patterns, companion animal nutrition standards, and premiumization trends across the global pet food industry.

Rise In Sales Of Pet Food Through E-Commerce Medium - The rise in sales of pet food through e-commerce medium will become a key driver of growth in the pet raw food market by 2029. The rise of e-commerce has significantly expanded access to raw pet food, especially in remote areas with limited retail options, offering convenience through 24/7 availability and home delivery. It provides a wide variety of products, including organic and specialized diets, often supported by subscription services for regular supply. Detailed online information and customer reviews help educate consumers, while expert advice and social media endorsements build trust and awareness. These factors collectively drive greater adoption of raw pet food by making it more accessible, personalized and convenient. As a result, the rise in sales of pet food through e-commerce medium is anticipated to contributing to a 1.5% annual growth in the market.

Rising Pet Healthcare Expenditure - The rising pet healthcare expenditure will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the pet raw food market by 2029. As pet owners spend more on healthcare, they prioritize preventive measures, including better nutrition, to avoid costly treatments. Raw food is often viewed as a healthier option that supports overall well-being. This willingness to invest in premium products drives demand for nutrient-rich raw diets that support pets’ health and longevity. Additionally, specialized raw diets are sought to manage chronic conditions, enhancing pets’ quality of life while potentially lowering medical expenses. Growing veterinary endorsements of raw and natural diets as part of holistic care further accelerate market growth. Consequently, the rising pet healthcare expenditure capabilities is projected to contributing to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Increased Focus On Transparency In Ingredients And Labeling In Pet Food - The increased focus on transparency in ingredients and labeling in pet food will serve as a key growth catalyst for the pet raw food market by 2029. Clear and detailed labeling on raw pet food products significantly boosts consumer confidence by providing transparency around ingredient quality and sourcing. This meets the rising demand for clean, natural and minimally processed pet foods, free from harmful additives and fillers. With better access to ingredient information, pet owners can make informed purchasing decisions tailored to their pets’ specific health needs and dietary restrictions, which in turn drives greater adoption of raw diets. Moreover, such transparency encourages manufacturers to maintain higher standards of quality control and ethical sourcing, enhancing overall market credibility. This increased accountability helps attract cautious consumers and supports sustained growth in the raw pet food market. Therefore, this increased focus on transparency in ingredients and labeling in pet food operations is projected to supporting to a 0.8% annual growth in the market.

Influence Of Social Media And Pet Influencers - The influence of social media and pet influencers will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the pet raw food market by 2029. Social media platforms play a crucial role in promoting raw pet food by enabling pet influencers and brands to share educational content about its benefits, reaching a broad audience quickly and effectively. Authentic reviews and personal testimonials from trusted influencers help build credibility and reduce skepticism around raw diets. Viral endorsements create trends that make raw feeding a popular and desirable choice among pet owners. Additionally, social media nurtures niche communities focused on pet health and nutrition, where enthusiasts exchange experiences and recommendations, further driving awareness and expanding the market for raw pet food. This digital engagement significantly boosts consumer interest and adoption of raw feeding practices. Consequently, the influence of social media and pet influencers strategies is projected to contributing to a 0.5% annual growth in the market.

Access the detailed Pet Raw Food Market report here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pet-raw-food-global-market-report

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Pet Raw Food Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the online pet raw food market, the raw dog food market, and the freeze-dried pet raw food market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $4 billion in market value by 2029, driven by rising consumer awareness of pet nutrition, increasing demand for natural and minimally processed pet foods, and the convenience of e-commerce platforms for pet owners. This surge reflects the accelerating adoption of premium and specialized pet diets that promote health and well-being, fueling transformative growth within the broader pet food industry.

The online pet raw food market is projected to grow by $1,625 million, the raw dog food market by $1,498 million, and the freeze-dried pet raw food market by $1,181 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: info@tbrc.info"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.