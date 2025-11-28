SG Entertech Publicly Recruits Regional Distributors and Global Agents for Snack VR and VR Postcard Mailbox'Operations

SG Entertech’s Snack VR in action at Mungyeong Eco World Mungyeong Eco World’s M-Park powered by SG Entertech’s Snack VR VR Postcard Mailbox in the Gochang Dolmen Site Visitor Center AI-generated illustration on Snack VR’s real-life application

– Seeking Overseas Agents and Regional Sales Distributors to Accelerate Global Expansion and Domestic Supply of Snack VR, VR Postcard Mailbox, and Painting VR

MAPO-GU, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SG Entertech (CEO: Dong Gyun Go), a company specializing in the development of immersive content and solutions based on XR/VR and AI technology, is publicly recruiting regional sales distributors to accelerate its supply in Korea, as well as local agents and distribution partners to assist its entry into the overseas market for its ultra-compact unmanned VR platform ' Snack VR ,' and its experiential content 'VR Postcard Mailbox' and 'Painting VR.'The highly efficient, semi-unmanned VR mini-platform 'Snack VR' is wireless and ultra-compact, with a footprint of approximately 5 square meters. It supports a semi-unmanned payment and operational structure, enabling efficient operations across diverse locations, including small-business stores, shopping malls, museums, tourist sites, schools, and public facilities. It features simultaneous two-person experiences and continuous content updates, which help increase revisit rates and turnover.The experiential content 'VR Postcard Mailbox' allows visitors to create and share digital postcards, making it a valuable promotional asset and source of supplementary income for tourist destinations, local governments, cafes, pubs, and game zones. 'Painting VR' is an interactive drawing and art experience that can easily be linked to local art/education programs, making it an optimized representative of content for B2B and B2G markets.In addition, the company offers a lineup of over seven games, including VR FPS and racing attractions, designed for short, high-turnover experiences suited to the Location-Based Entertainment (LBE) environment.SG Entertech offers a performance-linked, exclusive national license to overseas local agents. Partners will be responsible for local hardware procurement, operation, and marketing (including HMDs, kiosks, and local payment methods). At the same time, SG Entertech will provide the 'Snack VR' operating system, a content package (games/drawing/postcards), localization, and implementation consulting. The initial license options are Option A: $20,000 upfront plus a 10% royalty, and Option B: $30,000 upfront plus a 7% royalty. National or regional exclusivity can be maintained for the first two years upon meeting performance criteria (e.g., installing 10 sets); failure to meet these criteria may lead to the designation of additional partners in that country.The product enables highly efficient operations by minimizing space and personnel constraints and increasing profitability by encouraging revisits through continuous content updates. Target organizations for sales include tourist sites, museums, shopping malls, local governments/public institutions, and educational institutions. Suitable regional sales distributors include distribution agencies, tourism operators/DMOs, museums/cultural centers, shopping malls/retail chains, Family Entertainment Centers (FECs), schools/universities, and public organizations seeking to expand their digital experience infrastructure.Guk-sun Pyo, Director at SG Entertech, stated, "Snack VR is not just a VR entertainment device; it is an ultra-compact, high-efficiency platform that connects gaming, tourism, and education. We will rapidly expand the domestic and overseas markets with efficient operating models alongside talented domestic and international partners."Meanwhile, SG Entertech, founded in 2019, is a specialist in VR -based content and solutions, developing games and platforms powered by XR, VR, and AI. The company is an occupant of the KoVAC (Korea VR AR Complex) XR Business Growth Support Center, a facility for enterprise growth supported by the Ministry of Science and ICT and the National IT Industry Promotion Agency. In 2023, the company partnered with Fujian Zamer Information Technology, China's major Internet café operator, to localize a large-scale free-roaming VR game. This year, it demonstrated the competitiveness and technical capability of its products by applying the 'Snack VR' (exported to 17 countries) to the virtual reality survival experience zone established in Mungyeong Eco World in June, and by supplying the 'VR Postcard Mailbox' to the Gochang Dolmen Site Visitor Center in Hwasun-gun, Jeollanam-do.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.