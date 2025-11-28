Bibimble Boosts AI Technology Advacement and Global Expansion After Being Named an Official Member of NVIDIA Inception

Bibimble’s AI Agent Digital Human Showcased at XR Fair Tokyo 2025 An attendee testing Bibimble’s AI Agent Digital Human

– Official selection for NVIDIA Inception boosts its AI tech and overseas presence, positioning to lead AX transformation era with its AI Agent Digital Human

MAPO-GU, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bibimble (CEO: Mi-ran Yoo), an AX (AI Transformation) and DX (Digital Transformation) specialist company, announced that its proprietary AI Agent Digital Human technology has been selected as an official member of NVIDIA Inception , NVIDIA's global startup support program.This selection signifies global recognition of Bibimble's unique AI Agent Digital Human technology and growth potential, strengthening Bibimble's position as a technology leader spearheading the era of AI Transformation (AX).NVIDIA Inception is a global program that supports startups with innovative technologies in Artificial Intelligence (AI), data science, and high-performance computing. Member companies gain access to various support, including expert technical workshops, GPU resources, networking, and market entry opportunities. Through this membership, Bibimble plans to leverage NVIDIA's technical ecosystem and global network to accelerate AI technology advancement and overseas market expansion.Based on the technical support and network secured through the NVIDIA Inception program, Bibimble plans to develop its AI Agent solution, focusing on GPU acceleration optimization, integration of voice and visual AI, and real-time interaction technology. Furthermore, the company intends to expand the application of its technology beyond the exhibition industry to all sectors where multilingual communication is essential, such as education, healthcare, and tourism, thereby enhancing its competitiveness in the global AI market.Last October, at the 'XR Fair TOKYO 2025' held at Makuhari Messe in Japan, Bibimble demonstrated the practical potential of its AI Agent Digital Human technology for global business by providing real-time, multilingual visitor responses.Bibimble will continue its efforts to promote its service competitiveness by showcasing its AI Agent Digital Human solution at the 'KOREA MICE EXPO' on November 3 at COEX, the 'AI SUMMIT SEOUL' on the 11th, and the 'Korea Virtual Convergence Industry Exhibition 2025' on the 12th at KINTEX. Sungmin Lee , Bibimble's Chief Technology Officer (CTO), stated, "Bibimble's goal is to enable everyone to experience a new collaborative environment that connects reality and the virtual world through an AI Agent. We will continue to evolve this into a 'Human Interface Core,' where people and AI collaborate naturally while making eye contact."Bibimble, established in 2018, is an AX/DX specialist company that delivers results through a range of services aimed at improving the quality of human life by converging advanced technologies such as AI, XR, Digital Human, and the Metaverse. In 2023, it was selected as a top-performing company in a Ministry of Science and ICT fund project and is currently preparing for an IPO (Initial Public Offering) with investments from major corporations, aiming for a technology-specific listing in the first half of 2027. Acknowledged for its excellent services and technology, Bibimble is permanently exhibiting its high-quality 3D virtual actor creation solution at the 'KoVAC (Korea VR AR Complex) XR Showroom,' a permanent exhibition space for excellent domestic virtual convergence content supported by the Ministry of Science and ICT and the National IT Industry Promotion Agency.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.