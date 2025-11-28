Sharebox Holds Showcase for New AI-Powered XR Escape Room <Dopamine Escape!>

A scene from the pop-up store of Dopamine Escape! | Photo by Sharebox Screenshot from the game Dopamine Escape! | Photo by Sharebox Sharebox exhibiting at VIVATECH 2025

– Showcase of Dopamine Escape!, a fusion of AI and Spatial XR content, defined a new concept in escape room content from November 21 to 30 at AK Plaza Hongdae

SEONGBUK-GU, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sharebox (CEO: Yeon-sik Shin), a company specializing in XR content and spatial interactive development, is set to unveil its new AI/XR escape room content, " Dopamine Escape! ", for the first time from November 21 to 30, 2025 (with a temporary opening on the 20th), at 'Space V' on the 2nd floor of AK Plaza near Hongik University (Hongdae) Station.Sharebox offers content across diverse fields, including entertainment, education, exhibitions, media art, pop-up stores, and retail product promotion/marketing. Currently, the company provides customized XR marketing and content, as well as DX (Digital Transformation) and AX (AI Transformation) solutions, based on all-directional interactive content, including securing IPs through partners and developing its own animation and character IPs."Dopamine Escape!", a spatial content based on the escape room concept, is characterized by spatial interaction integrated with AI multimodal technology. The combination of AI and spatial XR content, a new concept in Korea, is expected to expand the potential of the latest content market and mark a serious step toward entering overseas markets.The new work, "Dopamine Escape!", is a spatial, content-based marketing approach that proposes a new method for brand experience by combining AI and XR technology. Behavioral data collected through AI/Vision recognition is intended for use in the brand's subsequent campaigns and targeting. Participants experience the brand message not by 'seeing' but by 'experiencing' it through direct exploration and problem-solving. This goes beyond a simple experiential event, demonstrating the tangible expansion potential of the spatial immersive media platform Sharebox aims to deliver.The "Dopamine Escape!" Pop-up Store was held from November 21 to 30 at 'Space V' on the 2nd floor of AK Plaza at Hongik Univ. Station. Various pop-up merchandise and events are prepared, and a new pop-up model linking desserts and the escape room XR was also introduced.Sharebox anticipates over 25% revenue growth this year compared to the previous year, driven by projects like the KB Kookmin Bank Metaverse Branch, the "RUN TO THE WEST" game project with KT, the "Dinosaur Detective Pete XR" collaboration project with PLAYCURIO, Hyundai Department Store's anamorphic outdoor advertising, and a POC (Proof of Concept) with Moncler fragrances.Notably, the company is also making a mark on the global stage this year. It is expanding its reach into overseas markets by participating in renowned international exhibitions, including VIVATECH 2025 in France, U-KNOCK 2025 and SWITCH 2025 in Singapore, and XR Fair TOKYO 2025 in Japan. These efforts recently led to the signing of over five MoUs with leading Singaporean companies. Sharebox is planning subsequent POCs in Asia, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. To this end, discussions for partnerships are underway with local collaborators, primarily focusing on the MICE markets in Singapore and Asia.Building on its technological expertise, Sharebox is leveraging support from the Ministry of Science and ICT and the National IT Industry Promotion Agency to permanently exhibit a projection-mapping-based spatial content showroom at the KoVAC (Korea VR AR Complex) XR Showroom, a permanent exhibition space for excellent domestic virtual convergence content.

