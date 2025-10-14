Why Teams Are the Missing Variable in Data Center Success

JMJ Logo

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JMJ, a global leader in safety, leadership, and high-performance project consulting, has released new insights into the critical role of teams in delivering successful data center projects.As demand for digital infrastructure soars, the stakes have never been higher. Global data center construction spend is projected to reach $453 billion by 2033, with US investment expected to double within the decade. By 2040, three to four times as many facilities will be required to meet energy and technology demands from AI, IoT, and edge computing. Yet despite record investment, 60–70% of projects experience delays, and 20–30% suffer cost overruns, costing operators millions per month.JMJ’s latest thought leadership piece, Why Your Teams Can Make or Break Data Center Project Success, reveals that high-performance teams, not just advanced technology, are the defining factor in delivering complex builds on time and within budget.The article highlights recurring challenges faced by project directors, including:• Employee turnover: Two-thirds of operators struggle to hire and retain talent, with nearly half losing employees to competitors.• Escalating costs: Misaligned teams can drive €200–300M overruns on €1B projects.• Quality risks: Inconsistent execution compromises long-term reliability.JMJ identifies the traits of high-performing teams that consistently deliver under pressure:• Early alignment across owners, contractors, and vendors• Clear roles and responsibilities• Strong leadership that energizes and resolves conflicts quickly• Structured routines for clear expectations and progress tracking• A focus on retaining skilled professionals“High-performance teams are built through deliberate leadership matched with structures and clarity,” said Michael Levin, Executive Director, JMJ.JMJ’s High-Performance Projects™ approach applies these principles to help leaders worldwide deliver capital projects that avoid costly delays, accelerate revenue, and sustain long-term success.The full article, Why Your Teams Can Make or Break Data Center Project Success, is available now on JMJ.com About JMJFor almost 40 years, JMJ has helped clients achieve what once seemed impossible. From executives to the front line, we work with leaders to drive cultural transformation, enabling breakthroughs in safety and business performance. Backed by proven expertise, proprietary technologies, and modern safety principles, we deliver scalable and lasting impact.

