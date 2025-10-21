JMJ Celebrates 30 Years of Partnership and Safety Leadership in Qatar

Supporting clients through unique challenges and helping the country move towards fulfilling its National Vision and recent development strategy

Thirty years in Qatar represents more than a milestone for us; it’s a testament to the deep partnerships we’ve built and the trust our clients place in us.” — Chris Dantas - Executive Director, Middle East, JMJ

DOHA, QATAR, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JMJ, a global culture transformation consultancy, is proud to celebrate 30 years of supporting national and international organizations in Qatar. Since 1995, JMJ has partnered with leading companies across the energy, infrastructure, marine, medical, education, transportation, and government sectors to deliver Incident and Injury-Free™ (IIF™) safety culture programs, leadership team alignment, and high-performance organizational development.Over the past three decades, JMJ has contributed to some of Qatar’s most significant industrial and infrastructure projects, supporting clients through unique challenges and helping the country move towards fulfilling its National Vision and recent development strategy.“Thirty years in Qatar represents more than a milestone for us; it’s a testament to the deep partnerships we’ve built and the trust our clients place in us. We’ve been privileged to work with organizations across diverse industries who, with our support, have achieved outstanding business performance while strengthening their culture over the long term,” said Chris Dantas, Executive Director – Middle East at JMJ.Building Safety Culture Across IndustriesJMJ’s work in Qatar has included:• Delivering safety culture transformation through our Incident and Injury-Free (IIF) approach on major oil, gas, petrochemical, and LNG projects• Supporting leadership alignment and high-performance team development to drive organizational and operational performance• Advancing initiatives such as mental health awareness, vision and values development, and rollout strategiesLooking AheadAs Qatar continues its ambitious national development program, JMJ remains committed to helping organizations achieve world-class safety performance and long-lasting cultural change.“Our work in Qatar shows what’s possible when leadership alignment, cultural transformation, and operational discipline come together. The results are measured not just in improved performance but in lives protected and careers enriched. That’s the legacy we’re proud to continue building,” said Mark Britton, Chief Consulting Officer at JMJ.30 years of partnership in Qatar has been built on shared goals, trust, and a belief that culture and performance go hand in hand. JMJ looks forward to continuing this journey, helping organizations protect lives, strengthen cultures, and achieve breakthrough results for decades to come.About usFor almost 40 years, JMJ has helped clients achieve what once seemed impossible. From executives to the front line, we work with leaders to drive cultural transformation, enabling breakthroughs in safety and business performance. Backed by proven expertise, proprietary technologies, and modern safety principles, we deliver scalable and lasting impact. www.jmj.com

