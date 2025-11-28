FAKE EYES Secures Global Tech Leadership in Safe Mobility for the Visually Impaired with Vision AI Platform Free Wings

AI-powered mobility aid Free Wings developed by FAKE EYES

– Vision AI-applied mobility aid for the visually impaired to be first unveiled at CES 2026, ambitious launch into the global market in Q1 2026

MAPO-GU, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FAKE EYES Co., Ltd. (CEO: Mason Kim ) announced that it has developed a mobility aid and walking navigation platform for the visually impaired, Free Wings. The product utilizes core technology from an ultra-lightweight Foundation AI model that integrates Semantic Segmentation (classifying objects pixel-by-pixel within an image) and Monocular Depth Estimation (MDE) (deriving 3D information of the surroundings using only one camera). The company plans to enter the global market starting in the first quarter of 2026.Developed in a consortium with SimSimi Inc. and DIVEXR Co., Ltd., Free Wings, designed to support independent mobility for the visually impaired, features vision intelligence AI technology, and is expected to bring revolutionary changes to their daily lives. Following the prototype release last year, the system was significantly refined and, after various user tests, has finally achieved commercialization success. FAKE EYES plans to unveil the product for the first time at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, USA, next January.A key feature of Free Wings is that the AI operates solely on the wearable device, without external communication, enabling real-time, safe navigation even in outdoor walking environments with communication blind spots. Furthermore, by linking the device with a smartphone and a proprietary walking navigation platform, it offers a total solution for visually impaired mobility, providing both safe walking services and voice guidance for the walking route to the destination.Mason Kim, CEO of FAKE EYES, expressed his ambition, "We take great pride in pioneering new artificial intelligence technology and application fields through this mobility aid for the visually impaired. Free Wings integrates AI Agent technology, voice recognition technology for controlling walking functions, and the ability to recognize dangerous situations on the walking path, identify dangerous objects, and infer their direction and distance, all with a single camera module on a very low-power, battery-operated device. It will deliver a significant impact to the global visually impaired mobility solution market."FAKE EYES plans to offer a free walking navigation service to visually impaired users who agree to share their walking data with the company. Walking data collected worldwide will be used to develop Physical AI technologies, such as drones and humanoid robots, that FAKE EYES plans to grow in the future.Meanwhile, FAKE EYES, an occupant of the KoVAC (Korea VR AR Complex) XR Business Growth Support Center—an enterprise growth support facility backed by the Ministry of Science and ICT and the National IT Industry Promotion Agency—is a promising first-generation XR company established in 2016 and holds core virtual reality technology. Last December, the company received the Minister’s Award from the Ministry of Science and ICT in recognition of its achievement in producing a Software Development Kit (SDK) for Metaverse ethics standards. Additionally, it was selected for the Metaverse Alliance Outstanding Project Group for its plan to develop an XR nursing practice Metaverse solution based on hand-tracking, demonstrating its leadership in virtual convergence technology and achieving significant milestones toward global expansion.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.