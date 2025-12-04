Symterra Pulse Provides Humane Bird Control System to Support Facility Safety and Maintenance

The system uses a proprietary signal to help reduce recurring damage, contamination, and safety issues at commercial facilities.

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Commercial and industrial facilities are facing higher costs from recurring bird-related damage, contamination, and safety incidents. Symterra Pulse , a humane bird control system from Tucson-based Symterra , is helping businesses address these issues with a low-maintenance, long-term solution that prevents birds from settling on high-risk structures without harming wildlife.Bird activity around rooftops, beams, ledges, loading docks, signage, and HVAC units often leads to repeated cleanup, equipment corrosion, blocked vents, and slip hazards. These problems increase labor time, shorten equipment lifespan, and expose organizations to safety complaints and regulatory attention. For many facilities, the expense is ongoing and predictable.“Bird issues do not stay one-time. They repeat month after month and show up directly in maintenance budgets,” said John Smalley, Founder & CEO of Symterra. “We built Symterra Pulse so facilities can treat bird control as a stable, managed part of their operations instead of a recurring emergency.”Symterra Pulse uses a proprietary signal to create a deterrent zone along protected areas. Birds instinctively avoid that zone, which prevents landing and nesting on key structures. The system operates at a voltage level similar to common household appliances, making it safe for people, pets, and wildlife.Unlike gels, spikes, and noise-based devices, Symterra Pulse is designed for long-term use with minimal intervention. Once installed, the system requires only basic visual checks. Facilities avoid frequent replacement cycles, special cleaning processes, or disruptive noise systems that affect staff and visitors.Key cost and safety benefits include:• Lower recurring cleanup and sanitation expenses• Reduced corrosion and wear on exposed equipment• Fewer blocked vents, drains, and air systems• Reduced slip and fall risk from droppings in walkways• Improved inspection outcomes in regulated environmentsThe system’s components include a Control Hub, Emitting Line, Supports, and Line Extenders. Together, they distribute the deterrent signal across targeted areas such as roofs, structural beams, loading docks, internal warehouse spans, and entry points. All components are designed to meet IP65 outdoor durability standards.“Most of the cost is not in the first incident. It is in the repetition,” said Daryl Ross, Founder & CFO of Symterra. “Every month there is a new cleanup, a new repair, or a new minor safety issue tied to birds. Symterra Pulse helps break that cycle.”Symterra works with logistics operators, food and beverage facilities, manufacturing plants, retail centers, aviation environments, and public infrastructure sites. For organizations with multiple locations, Pulse can be standardized across facilities so site managers follow the same bird control strategy.Organizations seeking to reduce maintenance expenses, improve safety, and maintain humane wildlife standards can learn more about Symterra Pulse at https://gosymterra.com or by emailing aron.ruben@gosymterra.com.

Watch how the Symterra installation team takes care of every line and placement — ensuring your facility looks as professional as the work it represents.

