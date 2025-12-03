Symterra Pulse Provides Humane Bird Control Solution for Food and Cold Storage Facilities

The system uses a proprietary signal to help reduce bird activity around sensitive areas in regulated facilities.

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Food processing plants and cold storage facilities are strengthening their approach to bird control as they face stricter safety expectations and regular inspections. Symterra Pulse , a humane bird control system from Symterra , is helping these sites reduce contamination risks while keeping operations aligned with humane wildlife standards.Birds that settle near loading bays, dock doors, rooftops, vents, and structural beams can introduce droppings, feathers, nesting materials, and bacteria into sensitive zones. For food and cold storage sites, this creates a direct threat to product integrity, cleanliness ratings, and regulatory compliance.“Bird activity in or around food facilities is a serious concern. It affects product quality, inspections, and sometimes brand reputation,” said John Smalley, Founder & CEO of Symterra. “Symterra Pulse gives operators a stable way to keep birds away from high-risk areas without using harsh or disruptive methods.”Symterra Pulse uses a proprietary signal to establish a deterrent zone along structures that birds normally use as resting or nesting points. Birds learn to avoid this zone and stop landing on those areas. The system does not injure birds and operates at a voltage similar to household devices, which makes it safe in environments where staff, contractors, and transport teams move through daily.For food processing, cold storage, and distribution facilities, Symterra Pulse supports:• Reduced risk of droppings near product handling areas• Fewer nests near vents, dock doors, and equipment• Cleaner external and internal structures ahead of inspections• Less cross-contamination between outdoor and controlled interior zones• Improved alignment with humane wildlife and environmental policiesThe system consists of four main parts: the Control Hub, Emitting Line, Supports, and Line Extenders. These are configured to cover overhead beams, canopy structures, roof edges, dock frames, and other surfaces that birds typically occupy. All components meet IP65 standards for outdoor and high-moisture conditions.Cold storage and food logistics facilities often manage high volumes of traffic around dock areas and staging zones. Traditional deterrents such as spikes or gels can create cleaning and maintenance complications in these environments. Noise and visual deterrents also interfere with workers and drivers. Symterra Pulse avoids those issues by working quietly in the background.“Operators in regulated industries want tools that fit into audits and operational routines without adding complexity,” said Daryl Ross, Founder & CFO of Symterra. “Pulse gives them a solution that they can explain, maintain, and rely on across inspections and busy seasons.”Symterra supports individual facilities and multi-site networks. Standardized rollout across multiple cold storage or food production locations helps quality and safety teams apply the same bird control strategy organization-wide.Food and cold storage operators who want to reduce contamination risks and support compliance can learn more about Symterra Pulse at https://gosymterra.com or contact aron.ruben@gosymterra.com.

Watch how the Symterra installation team takes care of every line and placement — ensuring your facility looks as professional as the work it represents.

