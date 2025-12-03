Symterra Pulse System™ Reduces Bird Pressure on Florida Cell Towers by 88% Over Seven Months

Non-lethal deterrence helps tower owners reduce nesting/roosting disruptions, repeat dispatches, and bird-related equipment issues

FLORIDA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Symterra today announced results from deployments of its Pulse System™ - Variable Frequency Unit (VFU) engineered to reduce “bird pressure” on tower infrastructure. Across deployments on 200+ foot lattice towers in Florida, Symterra’s Pulse System™ achieved an 88% reduction in bird pressure over a seven-month period, based on observable decreases in bird presence, nesting activity, roosting, and guano accumulation.Persistent bird activity can create serious operational challenges for tower owners and operators, including blocked access due to nesting, aggressive behavior toward maintenance crews, equipment contamination, and bird-related damage that can contribute to service disruption risk. Following installation, tower stakeholders reported fewer dispatches, fewer repeat visits, improved uptime, and fewer complaints from nearby landowners and local businesses.“Tower operators need practical, safe solutions that help keep sites accessible and reliable without harming wildlife,” said John Smalley, CEO of Symterra. “The Pulse System™ uses a proprietary, non-lethal deterrent signal designed to discourage birds from landing and establishing nesting or roosting patterns on tower structures—helping reduce recurring maintenance disruption and protect critical equipment.”Bird pressure was assessed through documented changes in bird presence, nesting/roosting activity, and guano accumulation observed at deployed sites over seven months.Measured impact (7 months)88% reduction in “bird pressure” (nesting, roosting, bird presence, and guano indicators)Reduced maintenance disruption, including fewer blocked-access scenarios linked to nestingFewer repeat dispatches and return visits, supporting O&M efficiencyImproved uptime and fewer stakeholder complaints from surrounding propertiesBuilt for tower operationsPulse System™ deployments targeted tall lattice structures where birds—including turkey vultures and pigeons observed at Florida sites—frequently congregate. Pulse System™ is human-safe and non-lethal, designed to integrate into tower operations while helping tower owners and operators reduce persistent bird-related friction.AvailabilitySymterra is expanding availability of the Pulse System™ (VFU) for tower companies, carriers, and outdoor advertising operators seeking to mitigate bird-related site disruption.Contact (Sales): aron.ruben@gosymterra.com Symterra Pulse supports a range of applications including warehouses, manufacturing plants, logistics centers, retail properties, aviation environments, and public facilities. Multi-site organizations can use the same system design standards at different locations, making training and maintenance more efficient.Technical information, installation guidance, and support resources for Symterra Pulse are available at https://gosymterra.com

Watch how the Symterra installation team takes care of every line and placement — ensuring your facility looks as professional as the work it represents.

