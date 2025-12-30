Our Children Have Rights & The Mace Anthony Williamson Foundation Announce Co-Parent Maternal & Infant Health Initiative

Nonprofit partners make powerful combination for families navigating child custody, co-parenting, pregnancy & postpartum across Tampa Bay.

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Our Children Have Rights (OCHR) & The Mace Anthony Williamson Foundation (MAWF) announce partnership to provide no cost co-parenting education, doula care and wraparound support for families navigating child custody, co-parenting, pregnancy and postpartum across Tampa Bay.The initiative enhances support for parents and caregivers by combining maternal and family health services with successful co-parenting strategies that strengthen family stability during pregnancy or post-partum for single, unmarried, separated and divorcing co-parents. Activities include award-winning workshops, joint community presentations, published educational materials, community events and outreach.Co-Founder, Jake Hornstein, expressed enthusiasm and what the initiative means: “Pairing co-parent education for well-trained, compassionate Doulas is a powerful combination. Neighborhood partners like Maiye and TMAWF maximize the quality and scope of service we deliver to families." “Our Children Have Rights has been a powerful force in reshaping how families navigate co-parenting, and it’s an honor to stand beside an organization so deeply committed to the well-being of children,” said Maiye Waller, Founder & Executive Director, The Mace Anthony Williamson Foundation. “At The Mace Anthony Williamson Foundation, we believe that strong families — in all forms — create stronger communities. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to equity, support, and elevating the systems that protect our most vulnerable. We are proud to collaborate in a way that uplifts parents, centers children, and strengthens the village required for families to thrive.”About Our Children Have Rights (OCHR)Established January 2021, its mission is “to protect the rights of children to have access to their parents by providing education, resources, and support services for successful co-parenting strategies”. All programs and services are provided at no cost. They offer 1-on-1 remote/virtual education, workshops, navigation support, and operate a 24/7 online educational resource center. OCHR has been recognized with prestig-ious awards, such as the DeBartolo Family Foundation’s Spirit of Humanity, AMPLIFY Clearwater’s Com-munity Spirit, Generation AMPED and Launch Award, as well as the FL Institute of Child Welfare’s Profes-sional of the Year ‘25. They present at statewide conferences including the FL Coalition for Children, FL Family Child Care Home Association, Early Learning Coalitions, and have conducted over 125+ workshops for Tampa Bay nonprofits and community organizations.About The Mace Anthony Williamson FoundationThe Mace Anthony Williamson Foundation (TMAWF) is a national maternal and infant health organization founded in honor of Maiye Waller’s first-born son, Mace, who passed away at 12 days old due to a prevent-able birth injury. TMAWF provides comprehensive, no-cost doula services, grief and bereavement support, maternal health education, newborn essentials, and community-based resources for underserved families across Florida and beyond. Through its flagship initiatives — including the Doula Project Resource, Bright Start Family Assistance Program, Postpartum & Prenatal Ambassador Programs, and the upcoming 2026 U.S. Maternal & Infant Health Tour — the foundation is committed to improving birth outcomes, addressing racial disparities in maternal mortality, and ensuring all families receive compassionate, culturally aligned care. TMAWF is driven by love, faith, and community partnership, operating with excellence to uplift moth-ers, babies, and families nationwide.

