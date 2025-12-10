The Achieva Foundation Awards $10,000 To Our Children Have Rights

Grant Will Equip Hundreds of Families With Tools to Strengthen Financial Security and Co-Parenting Success

When local families thrive, our entire community thrive, and we’re proud to partner with Our Children Have Rights to make that possible.” — Teresa Hibbard, Executive Director, Achieva Foundation

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Our Children Have Rights announces a charitable gift of $10,000 from the Achieva Foundation , the philanthropic arm of Achieva Credit Union. The funds create educational workshops on financial well-being for low-income single, unmarried, separated and divorced parents navigating child custody and co-parenting.The workshops, open to the public and offered at no cost to families, provide parents of minor children with the essential tools and knowledge to develop successful co-parenting strategies to achieve financial independence. Each workshop features topics ranging from “Addressing Shared Expenses in Parenting Plans”, “Managing Co-Parent Expenses”, “Co-Parenting for a Professional Career” and more.Co-Founder, Jake Hornstein, expressed enthusiasm and what the gift means: “Traditional parenting plans meet basic requirements yet often fall short on strategy. We specialize in providing education and the implementation of strategies far beyond understanding child support and other basic components. This includes properly addressing shared expenses to developing plans that promote advancing from “job” to obtaining a professional career. Co-parent financial well-being has a ripple effect on the child’s academics and workforce readiness. Achieva’s support enables us to create short and long-term positive impact across the entire community.”“Supporting families right here in our community is at the heart of everything we do at Achieva,” said Teresa Hibbard, Executive Director of the Achieva Foundation. “When local families thrive, our entire community thrive, and we’re proud to partner with Our Children Have Rights to make that possible.”About Our Children Have Rights (OCHR)Established January 2021, its mission is to Protect the rights of children to have access to their parents by providing education, resources, and support services for successful co-parenting strategies. All programs and services are provided at no cost. OCHR has earned prestigious awards including the DeBartolo Family Foundation Spirit of Humanity, AMPLIFY Clearwater Community Spirit, Launch Award, and the FL Institute of Child Welfare Professional of the Year. They present at conferences including the FL Coalition for Children, FL Juvenile Justice Association, FL Child Care Association, Early Learning Coalitions, and have conducted over 125 workshops for nonprofits and community organizations. For more information, visit www.OCHR.org About Achieva Credit Union:Achieva Credit Union was founded in 1937 in Pinellas County. Today, it is rated a Superior 5-Star credit union by Bauer Financial and has more than $3.1 billion in assets and over 26 branches serving more than 194,630 members. For more information, visit www.achievacu.com About The Achieva FoundationThe Achieva Foundation, established in 2012 as the philanthropic arm of Achieva Credit Union, is committed to providing financial, humanitarian, and educational support that strengthens our community. The Foundation invests in organizations and individuals dedicated to financial well-being, education, and health and human services, ensuring resources and opportunities reach those who need them most. For more information, www.achievacu.com/Home/Foundation

