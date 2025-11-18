Our Children Have Rights & Evara Health Institute Announce Workforce Initiative Within Tampa Bay’s Healthcare Sector

This requires a neighbor that delivers exceptional student services and high-quality programs in a high-demand sector. We were intentional in pursuing EHI, the #1 trailblazer in healthcare education” — Jake Hornstein, Co-Founder, Our Children Have Rights

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Our Children Have Rights (OCHR) & Evara Health Institute announce partnership to provide co-parenting education, career pathing and upward economic mobility to address workforce shortages within Tampa Bay’s healthcare sector.The initiative aims to help single parents achieve successful co-parenting strategies that accelerate participation in healthcare education and training programs. Activities will include award-winning educational workshops, joint community presentations, published educational materials, community events and outreach.Co-Founder, Jake Hornstein, expressed enthusiasm and what the initiative means: “We specialize in helping co-parents develop career-focused Parenting Plans. Clearly defined roles and schedules empower both parents to confidently commit to a workforce program knowing that childcare has been addressed. This requires a neighbor that understands community needs, delivers exceptional student services and high-quality programs in a high-demand sector. We were intentional in pursuing Evara Health Institute. They are the lead trailblazer in healthcare education. At Evara Health Institute , we believe education is the foundation for empowerment,” said Elodie Dorso, CEO of Evara Health. “This partnership with Our Children Have Rights allows us to meet parents where they are — helping them balance family, education, and career. By combining co-parenting support with healthcare training, we’re not only opening doors to meaningful careers but also strengthening families and the future healthcare workforce of our community."About Our Children Have Rights (OCHR)Established January 2021, its mission is to Protect the rights of children to have access to their parents by providing education, resources, and support services for successful co-parenting strategies. All programs and services are provided at no cost. They offer direct consultations, document review, workshops, com-munity navigation support, and operate a 24/7 online co-parenting resource center. OCHR has been recog-nized with prestigious awards, such as the DeBartolo Family Foundation’s Spirit of Humanity, AMPLIFY Clearwater’s Community Spirit, Generation AMPED and Launch Award, as well as the FL Institute of Child Welfare’s Professional of the Year Runner Up ‘25. They present at statewide conferences including the FL Coalition for Children, FL Family Child Care Home Association, Early Learning Coalitions, and have con-ducted over 125+ workshops for Tampa Bay nonprofits, community-based and business organizations.About Evara Health InstituteEvara Health Institute (EHI) is a supporting organization established to advance the mission of Evara Health by building the next generation of healthcare professionals through education, training, and opportunity. As a licensed educational facility, EHI offers programs in Medical Assisting, Dental Assisting, Pharmacy Technician, Behavioral Health, and other high-demand healthcare careers—creating clear pathways for economic mobility and workforce sustainability. Through partnerships with employers, schools, and community organizations, Evara Health Institute empowers students to learn, grow, and succeed in meaningful careers that strengthen Florida’s healthcare system and the communities it serves.About Evara HealthEvara Health is a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) that provides affordable primary healthcare services to the residents of Pinellas County, Florida. Evara operates 20 health centers throughout the county, including 3 mobile health centers, providing strategically targeted services to over 62,000 patients with limited access to health care, including low-income, uninsured, and underinsured patients. Evara Health’s mission is to innovate beyond the barriers that limit access to quality health care, ensuring every-one can receive industry-leading services from professional teams that care as much as family. Our focus is on expanding healthcare accessibility and revolutionizing the way services are delivered to improve health outcomes. We are committed to advancing a healthcare environment that supports healthier individuals and communities – one patient, one family, one community at a time.

