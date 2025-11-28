Kuvings Black Friday : 30% Savings Enter the Final Stage

Hands-Free Slow Juicer AUTO10 Plus Hands-Free Slow Juicer AUTO10 Plus

IL, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Black Friday 2025 has officially arrived, and global premium kitchen appliance brand Kuvings has opened its biggest sale of the year. With discounts reaching up to 30%, the company is now entering the final phase of its Black Friday and Cyber Monday (BFCM) promotion period.Kuvings’ annual BFCM event has become a highly anticipated moment for customers around the world, offering rare opportunities to purchase the brand’s signature slow juicers and high-performance blenders at significantly reduced prices. This year’s Black Friday launch marks the start of the most competitive deals across Kuvings’ top-rated lineup.🔥Black Friday Deals Now Live — Limited-Time Savings🔥The Black Friday sale is officially underway, and shoppers can now access the deepest discounts of the 2025 season.🛒 Featured models include:- AUTO10 Plus Hands-Free Slow Juicer- REVO830 Whole Slow Juicer- Kuvings CB1000 Professional Vacuum Blender- Commercial Slow Juicer Chef CS600These Black Friday offers will remain available only for a limited time as the company transitions toward Cyber Monday promotions.💡Hands-Free Slow Juicer AUTO10 PlusThe AUTO10 Plus stands out with its innovative 4L extension hopper, creating the largest hopper size available compared to competing slow juicers. This expanded capacity allows customers to juice significantly more ingredients at once with minimal prep. By simply attaching the hopper extension, users can load full recipes — including whole fruits and vegetables — and let the juicer operate hands-free.Designed for ultimate convenience, the AUTO10 Plus features:- 4L hopper that becomes the largest hopper in the slow juicer market- Extra-large loading capacity perfect for large-batch juicing- Save more time with even less prep work- The auto hopper cuts and feeds ingredients directly into the juicer.- Durable stainless-steel blade to chop even tough produce- Cold-press technology that maximizes yield and preserves nutrients- The cleanup is very easy thanks to our simple design and included cleaning tools.These features make the AUTO10 Plus ideal for families, wellness routines, and anyone who prefers effortless, hands-free juicing with minimal preparation.Nama J2 requires an additional purchase of a large-capacity hopper for $119, while Kuvings includes a high-capacity hopper as standard with the Plus model, which features one of the largest hoppers in its class.The Kuvings AUTO10 Plus comes with a 4L (135 oz) hopper, making batch juicing more convenient and allowing users to load a greater amount of ingredients at once.✨ Kuvings USA : https://www.kuvingsusa.com ✨ Kuvings Australia : https://www.kuvings.com.au/black-friday-sale-2025 🌍About KuvingsKuvings is a leading global brand specializing in high-performance juicers, blenders, and other innovative kitchen appliances. Known for its cutting-edge technology, user-focused design, and commitment to healthy living, Kuvings continues to redefine how people around the world enjoy fresh nutrition every day.

