Kuvings Netherlands Hosts Mother’s Day Promotion with Up to 30% Off Juicers and Blenders

Kuvings AUTO10S Hands-Free Slow Juicer, Photo by @veganwings_ Kuvings Professional Auto Vacuum Blender CB1000

NETHERLANDS, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the Netherlands, Mother’s Day is more than a celebration—it’s a warm, family-centered occasion marked by thoughtful gestures, breakfast in bed, and quality time spent together. As Dutch families prepare to honor mothers with meaningful gifts and shared moments, health-conscious and practical presents continue to gain popularity.Kuvings is embracing this tradition with a special Mother’s Day promotion designed to bring wellness and convenience into everyday life.From April 30 to May 11, Kuvings Netherlands will offer 30% off the AUTO10S slow juicer and 20% off all other juicers and blenders, making it the perfect opportunity to gift premium kitchen innovation for a healthier lifestyle.Having entered the Dutch market at the end of last year, Kuvings has been actively expanding its presence with its flagship model, the AUTO10S Hands-Free Slow Juicer (3L Auto Hopper). This high-capacity juicer has been receiving strong positive feedback from consumers for its convenience, efficiency, and ability to handle larger quantities with ease—ideal for busy households and families.The Kuvings AUTO10S Hands-Free Slow Juicer is designed for high-capacity juicing of fruits and vegetables, making it an ideal fruit juicer, celery juicer, and ginger juicer, delivering convenient and efficient extraction even with fibrous ingredients like celery and ginger. In particular, it comes with a dedicated cleaning tool, making it well-suited as an easy clean slow juicer.“Our goal is to make healthy living more accessible and enjoyable,” said a Kuvings representative. “This Mother’s Day campaign is a way to celebrate mothers by offering products that support both wellness and everyday convenience.”With increasing interest in nutritious home-made beverages and time-saving appliances, Kuvings continues to position itself as a leading brand in the premium kitchen appliance market across Europe.✨Promotion Details- Period: April 30 – May 11- Offer: Up to 30% Off Juicers and Blenders- Website : https://kuvings.nl For more information, please visit the official Kuvings Netherlands website.👉About KuvingsKuvings is a global premium kitchen appliance brand, known for its innovative slow juicers and high-performance blenders. With a focus on quality, durability, and user convenience, Kuvings continues to deliver products that support healthier lifestyles worldwide.

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