Wise Program Uninstaller Adds Software Health — A Smarter Way to Maintain System Cleanliness and Performance

Wise Program Uninstaller main window

It goes beyond mere removal to offer control over your software ecosystem—cleaning leftovers, managing permissions, and blocking unwanted notifications.

LOS ANGELES, WA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WiseCleaner is excited to announce the latest enhancement to Wise Program Uninstaller: the brand-new Software Health feature. This feature is designed to enhance your PC’s performance by analyzing and maintaining the overall condition of installed software.The Software Health module provides a comprehensive suite of optimization tools that help users keep their systems clean, secure, and distraction-free. It includes four core functions:Uninstallation LeftoversEven after uninstalling a program, traces such as empty folders, registry entries, and configuration files often remain on your system. Uninstallation Leftovers scans for these residual items and safely removes them, helping you reclaim valuable disk space and maintain a truly clean environment.Software Redundant FilesOver time, software generates cache files, temporary data, and log files that occupy storage and can contain sensitive privacy traces. Software Redundant Files locates and clears these unnecessary files, freeing up space and protecting your personal information.Software PermissionsSome applications request unnecessary system permissions that may pose privacy risks or consume extra resources. Software Permissions detects these overreaching privileges, allowing you to review and manage them with ease for better control and enhanced security.Disturbing NotificationsIt's not just ads in browsers anymore. Many desktop applications now push their own promotional pop-ups, update notifications, and other alerts directly to your Windows notification center. This function helps users block pop-up notifications and unwanted ads from interrupting their workflow, creating a cleaner and more focused computing experience.In summary, Software Health transforms Wise Program Uninstaller from a simple removal tool into a comprehensive software management suite. It tackles every stage of an application's impact on your system—from residual traces to its permissions and notifications—ensuring your system remains clean, fast, and secure.Since 2012, WiseCleaner has been on a mission to provide productive and creative system software products and the most intimate services to consumers around the world. After more than 10 years of continuous efforts, WiseCleaner owns more than 20 product patents now, including Wise Care 365, Wise Duplicate Finder, and Wise Data Recovery, and has become a leader in the software program industry. With a pragmatic attitude and professional team, today, consumers from more than 90 different countries/regions use WiseCleaner products and give high praise and support.

