Archisketch Completes Technology Validation in the U.S. Market with Auto-Tracking Device Company PIVO

EUNPYEONG-GU, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Archisketch, an AI-driven 3D interior solution company, announced that it has successfully completed a Proof of Concept (PoC) in the U.S. market in collaboration with PIVO Inc., a U.S.-based company specializing in auto-tracking camera devices.The PoC was carried out under the “2025 AI Voucher Global Program” organized by the National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA). Through this project, Archisketch validated the accuracy, processing speed, and reliability of its AI-powered 3D interior solution within real U.S. real estate environments.Archisketch applied its proprietary AI technology that converts 2D floorplans into 3D spatial information (modeling and rendering). The solution reduces the modeling process from several hours or even days to just a few minutes, significantly enhancing content production efficiency for the U.S. real estate market.By integrating with PIVO’s 360-degree rotating camera device, the system allows real-time 3D floorplan generation from on-site images, elevating the quality of virtual tours and spatial visualization services for real estate listings.Following the signing of an MOU in March, the two companies conducted a seven-month PoC from May to November 2025. The pilot involved 100 beta testers across five major U.S. cities and analyzed more than 10,000 interior images. Results showed an AI conversion accuracy rate of 95% and an average processing time of under three seconds.The solution’s performance was further validated by TTA (Telecommunications Technology Association) through an official certification process.“This PoC demonstrates that Archisketch’s AI-based floorplan conversion technology delivers real value and competitiveness in the U.S. market,” said Eric Lee, CEO of Archisketch. “Together with PIVO, we plan to accelerate the commercialization of our AI interior and real estate solutions across North America.”Ken Kim, CEO of PIVO, added, “Archisketch’s AI technology integrates seamlessly with PIVO’s imaging data, enhancing both productivity and quality in real estate content creation. We’re excited to deliver a new level of spatial visualization experience to U.S. users.”Building on this achievement, Archisketch aims to expand into the U.S. real estate and AI interior design markets. The company plans to develop localized AI models tailored to American architectural styles and design trends, while establishing new business models through partnerships with real estate agencies and furniture brands.About ArchisketchArchisketch is a next-generation spatial planning platform combining space design and 3D simulation. With an intuitive user interface and an extensive content library, Archisketch enables interior professionals, brand marketers, and consumers to easily plan and visualize spaces.The company’s 3D interior solution is used by leading brands such as Today’s House, Shinsegae Casa, LG Electronics, and LH, and powered by a proprietary cloud-based rendering engine capable of producing 16K-quality renders, panoramic views, and 720° virtual tours.

