MOIN receives the FIU “Outstanding STR Reporter for Financial Institutions in the First Half of 2025” award.

MOIN Named First non-banking financial institution to Receive FIU’s “Outstanding STR Reporter” Award for H1 2025

EUNPYEONG-GU, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MOIN, a fintech company specializing in cross-border payment services, has been recognized as the first non-banking financial institution to receive the “Outstanding STR (Suspicious Transaction Report) Reporter for Financial Institutions in the First Half of 2025” Commissioner's Award from the Korea Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU)—the nation’s financial intelligence authority, according to an announcement made on the 11th.At an awards ceremony held at the Government Complex Seoul, the FIU honored two organizations for exemplary STR reporting, with MOIN named as one of this year’s recipients. This recognition affirms MOIN’s position as operating the most advanced Anti-Money Laundering (AML) system within Korea’s fintech sector.MOIN earned the award for its proactive detection of potential illicit activity during customer verification processes for its cross-border payment services. By identifying suspicious behavior early, blocking attempted transactions, and submitting timely STRs, MOIN demonstrated a high standard of operational control and contributed valuable intelligence to the FIU’s oversight efforts.According to the FIU, candidates were evaluated on the quality and completeness of their STR filings, their value to investigative and law enforcement agencies, and their overall relevance in AML review and analysis. Outstanding STR cases were shortlisted by category and finalized through deliberation by the FIU’s Outstanding STR Evaluation Committee.Building on this recognition, MOIN has further strengthened its Fraud Detection System (FDS) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) framework. MOIN operates a risk-based approach (RBA) internal control system that rigorously evaluates customer and transaction risk levels, supported by an integrated AML process combining KYC procedures, real-time sanctions screening, and continuous FDS monitoring.MOIN is strongly committed to its Anti-Money Laundering (AML) efforts, proactively implementing a prevention-driven model. This is made possible by an infrastructure that enables MOIN to detect suspicious activity at an early stage, conduct enhanced due diligence (EDD), restrict high-risk transactions, and quickly file STRs—effectively going beyond post-transaction reporting.“This award is an important recognition from financial authorities of MOIN’s strong AML capabilities,” said Ilseok Suh, CEO of MOIN. “We will continue to strengthen trust in the fintech industry through rigorous risk management, transparent operations, and global-standard AML compliance.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.