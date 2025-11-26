Women Veterans belong at VA

You served with dedication and strength. Now, you deserve health care that recognizes your service and supports your whole health. At VA, our mission is to provide care designed for Veterans—including women Veterans—at every stage of life.

A health care system for Veterans, including you

VA is the nation’s largest health care system built for Veterans. Every Veteran who comes to VA brings their own experiences, needs and goals. Our providers are here to listen, respect your perspective and work with you to build a care plan that fits your life.

At VA, we’re committed to earning your trust by creating welcoming, inclusive spaces where you feel safe, comfortable and confident in your care. VA emphasizes trauma-informed service and resources so you can feel confident and in control of how you receive your care. Whether it’s choosing your provider’s gender, requesting a chaperone or using telehealth, we want to support and deliver care on your terms.

Care designed for women Veterans

Women Veterans are the fastest-growing group of Veterans and VA continues to expand services to meet your needs. Your VA health care team is trained to provide personalized, trauma-informed care that supports your physical, emotional and mental well-being.

When you enroll in VA health care, you unlock access to a wide range of services to support this approach. You have access to routine care and management of long-term disorders, but VA also provides care specifically designed for you as a woman Veteran.

Depending on your needs, VA offers:

Primary Care: Patient-centered approach to health care, organized as a Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) that provides long-term, personalized care for Veterans. Your PACT acts as your first point of contact, coordinating care, promoting health, preventing disease, and managing chronic and acute conditions through a comprehensive, team-based approach with your health professionals, family and caregivers.

Gynecologic Care: From reproductive health to fertility and menopause support.

Maternity Care: Prenatal, delivery, postpartum care and maternity care coordinators.

Mental Health Support: Specialists trained in supporting women facing posttraumatic stress disorder, military sexual trauma (MST), depression or intimate partner violence.

Cancer and Preventive Screenings: Early detection for breast, cervical and colorectal cancer, plus access to oncology care.

Whole Health and Complementary Therapies: Options like yoga, acupuncture, meditation and art therapy to support your wellness.

Convenient Care Options may be available in your area. Be sure to ask about: Expanded hours, childcare support during appointments, telehealth, at-home care, mail-order prescriptions, transportation assistance and more.

A team committed to your care

Many VA facilities have a dedicated women’s health team, which may include a women’s health primary care provider, women Veterans program manager, maternity care coordinator and women’s mental health champions. Their role is to help you feel supported and connected to the right care.

Enrolling in VA health care

If you served honorably, you may be eligible, even if you don’t have a service-connected disability or didn’t deploy. You may also qualify for free mental health care for one year post-discharge or for MST-related care at any time.

If you need help applying, call the Women Veterans Call Center at 1-855-VA-WOMEN (1-855-829-6636). They are open Monday–Friday, 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. ET, and Saturday, 8 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. ET. You can also download our enrollment fact sheet to learn more.

Use the care you’ve earned

This is your VA. We’re here for every chapter of your life, including routine check-ups, mental health support, growing your family or simply care tailored to your needs at any age.

VA continues to grow and adapt based on the voices and needs of women Veterans. Whether you’re already enrolled, thinking about returning or considering VA for the first time, know that we’re working to make care more inclusive, accessible and centered on what matters to you.

Already using VA and had a great experience? Encourage your fellow women Veterans to use the benefits they’ve earned. Haven’t used VA in a while? Give us another chance. We’re continuously improving to better serve you.

You belong at VA. Learn more about VA women’s health care or download our Guide to VA Resources brochure to learn more about all the benefits of using VA.