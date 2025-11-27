A real conversation on suicide prevention with community connection

The “Mental Health Matters” chat brought professionals, advocates, community members and local leaders in the Charleston, SC, area together for an honest dialogue centered on the strength and hope in healing found in meaningful connection.

Everyone offered perspectives on the mental health challenges facing today’s military population and Veteran community. Topics included trauma, addictions, transitions and isolation, with emphasis on early intervention and sustained support.

Panelists spoke directly about recognizing warning signs in friends, family and colleagues. They highlighted practical steps anyone can use to help, including how to start conversations about mental health, how to listen without judgment, connecting people with resources and how to be an advocate for people they care about. The message was consistent and compassionate: You do not have to be an expert to make a difference, and no one should struggle in silence.

“Roughly half of Veterans receive care outside VA, which is why partnerships with local communities are essential,” said Anne-Marie Mendez-Street, a registered nurse at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System. “Events like this panel discussion at Fort Stewart reflect exactly that approach: bringing together partners, sharing expertise and creating unified action at the local level to support and protect the lives of those who served.”

Speakers also addressed stigma and systemic barriers that persist in military environments where strength and resilience are core values. They underscored that seeking help is not a sign of weakness but a step toward healing and growth. By sharing stories of recovery and resilience, the panel helped normalize mental health care and reminded the audience that support is available.

Mental health support across the community

The audience included service members from multiple ranks, military spouses, family members, civilian employees and local leaders. A question-and-answer session opened deeper discussion about access to care, peer support and community outreach. Attendees expressed appreciation for the open format and the sincerity with which panelists approached difficult subjects.

“So many Veterans live in our community—and our communities are intertwined—and we strengthen our communities with events like these, educating the public about our resources,” said Donald Lovette, chairman of the Liberty County Board of Commissioners in Georgia. “Events like these are crucial in reaching the underserved Veteran populations in places we call home. Health care and behavioral health are major components that need to be emphasized.”

If you’re a Veteran struggling or you know a Veteran who is struggling: confidential help is available 24/7. Call 988 and press 1 to reach the Veterans Crisis Line. You can also text 838255 or chat online with a responder. Support is free, and you do not have to be enrolled in VA benefits to connect. For TTY users, dial 711, then 988.

This article was originally published on the Charleston Health care System site and has been edited for style and clarity.