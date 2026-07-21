One Veteran’s journey from homelessness to honored caretaker

Finding stability and meaning through work that serves others

For James Barger, joining the Air Force at 18 felt like a way to build a future and see the world beyond the small town in East Tennessee where he grew up. Inspired by his grandmother, who worked as a civilian switchboard operator for the Air Force during World War II, Barger enlisted in 1995 shortly after high school.

After serving four years in the Air Force, he returned to Tennessee and used the G.I. Bill to attend East Tennessee State University. But like many communities across the South during the early 2000s, East Tennessee was deeply affected by the opioid epidemic. Addiction, combined with the recession of 2009, created a cycle of instability that eventually left Barger at risk of homelessness.

The opportunity that changed everything

Everything began to change when Barger decided to get sober.

He connected with a social worker through VA Mountain Home Healthcare System’s Housing and Urban Development-VA Supportive Housing (HUD-VASH) program, who introduced him to the Cemetery Apprentice Program (CAP) managed by VA’s National Cemetery Administration (NCA). The program was designed to train future cemetery caretakers while creating employment opportunities for Veterans experiencing homelessness or housing instability.

“This was music to my ears,” Barger said. “I was stuck. I didn’t have a college degree, the economy had crashed, and suddenly there was this opportunity to become a caretaker at a national cemetery.”

Barger joined CAP in 2012 as part of one of its first cohorts. He quickly took pride in learning how to set headstones, maintain cemetery grounds, and uphold national shrine standards for Veterans and their families.

In 2013, during the program’s graduation ceremony in Washington, D.C., his class selected him to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, an honor that reflected the respect he had earned from those around him.

“Being a caretaker is one of the most honorable things there is to do… to lay a Veteran down to rest in a in a dignified and respectful manner,” said Barger.

Finding purpose in honoring Veterans and their families

Over time, Barger’s compassion, professionalism and strong customer service skills helped him advance from cemetery caretaker to cemetery technician and eventually to cemetery representative, where he discovered a passion for helping grieving families. Today, he is training to become a director at NCA after more than a decade with the administration.

“Having a job is not limited to financial compensation,” he said. “On a daily basis, it helps a person develop their social and problem-solving skills, and it feels great going home after a challenging day knowing that you have been given the opportunity to learn and grow.”

Barger believes compassion and empathy are essential to this work. Some of the moments that stay with him most are those spent comforting grieving spouses and family members.

“We only get one chance to do this right for families,” he said.

A message to other Veterans

Barger hopes his story encourages other Veterans experiencing homelessness or addiction to reach out for help.

“I just want Veterans to know that they can do it,” he shared. “All they have to do is reach out to VA. There are opportunities.”

Looking back, Barger says CAP gave him more than a career. It gave him purpose, mentors, stability and the chance to grow into the person he is today.

“This job is a gift from the Lord. He has blessed me,” Barger said. “This is about His will and not mine. I just want to be a good steward.”

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