Funding for Saskatoon Police and Downtown Youth Centre to Increase Community Safety

Government is redirecting the proceeds of crime to benefit safety services in Saskatoon, providing over $437,000 for the Saskatoon Police Service and the Saskatoon Downtown Youth Centre/EGADZ to update transportation and technology services.

An additional investment of $386,000 has been provided to the Provincial Victims' Fund to support victims of crime and aid in the delivery of community programming.

"Our government values the strong partnerships we hold with law enforcement and community service providers as we work together to create a safer Saskatchewan," Advanced Education Minister Ken Cheveldayoff said, on behalf of Justice Minister and Attorney General Tim McLeod, K.C. "Investments from the Criminal Property Forfeiture Fund to Saskatoon Police and EGADZ will ensure that modern technology and transportation is available, increasing safety and security for residents."

The Saskatoon Police Service Air Support Unit has received $300,000 for new video transmission equipment. This will enable encrypted live video to be transmitted from the air to key decision makers on the ground, improving communication and real-time decision making and enhancing public safety.

The service also received $86,000 to purchase a remote biometric monitoring system, to constantly monitor heart and respiratory rates while individuals in custody are still or sleeping. The system activates an alarm when vital signs exceed safe levels, improving care in the event of a medical emergency.

"These innovative investments ensure our members have the tools to make informed decisions in real time and to safeguard those in our care," Saskatoon Police Chief Cam McBride said. "We value the province's partnership in driving forward these meaningful advancements that enhance safety in our community and our detention facilities."

The Saskatoon Downtown and Youth Centre/EGADZ have received $51,447 to purchase a vehicle for the Day and School Support Program, a community-based intervention program designed to assist youth in conflict with the law. The vehicle will provide transportation to programming, educational placements, community service and court appointments. By supporting rehabilitation and community re-integration, the program aims to reduce recidivism and create safer environments for youth.

"On behalf of The Saskatoon Downtown Youth Centre/EGADZ we would like to thank the Criminal Property Forfeiture Fund for providing the funding which allowed us to purchase a new van to assist with the transportation of our youth in our Day and School Support Programs," Saskatoon Downtown Youth Centre Inc/EGADZ Executive Director Don Meikle said. "Providing safe and reliable transportation for our youth is critical to the success of our clients attending school, appointments in the community, and ensuring they are able to attend programming on a daily basis. When youth are provided that extra support, their personal positive outcomes increase dramatically."

The Criminal Property Forfeiture Fund includes forfeited cash and the proceeds of other forfeited assets which are converted into cash. Distributions from the fund are designed to enhance public safety and assist victims and are made at least once per fiscal year when resources allow. Since its inception in 2009, over $10 million has gone back into Saskatchewan communities.

Most of the proceeds forfeited result from drug trafficking activity. Making these profits unavailable disrupts and deters future activity as traffickers are unable to purchase additional drugs to re-sell. Since April 2024, the Civil Forfeiture Office has forfeited approximately $635,000 in illegal proceeds related to fentanyl trafficking. This is the equivalent of approximately 63,500 individual doses of fentanyl.

Distributions approved in fall 2025 total over $1.6 million. In 2024-25, over $1.1 million was approved for distribution to police operations, the Victims' Fund, and community organizations.

