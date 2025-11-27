Saskatchewan Recognizes National Physician Assistants Day

CANADA, November 27 - Released on November 27, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan is joining jurisdictions across the country in celebrating National Physician Assistants Day on November 27, recognizing the important role this profession plays in supporting physicians, strengthening health teams and improving access to timely care.

Physician Assistants (PAs) are health professionals with advanced training who practise medicine under the supervision of a licensed physician, often as part of multidisciplinary health teams. PAs provide care in a variety of settings: primary and long-term care, emergency medicine, cancer care, general internal medicine and surgical specialties. Their work includes conducting patient examinations, prescribing medications and ordering and interpreting diagnostic tests.

PAs are a new, regulated health profession in Saskatchewan.

“Physician Assistants act as an important role in our health care system and are valued for enhancing patient care,” Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. “I am pleased that PAs are now practicing in Saskatchewan, and I want to thank them for choosing our province as a place to live and grow in their careers. On this National Physician Assistants Day, we recognize the contributions they make to our health system as we continue growing and supporting all healthcare workers across the province.”

In 2023, the Government of Saskatchewan invested $1.3 million to create PA positions and introduced legislation to allow the profession to be licensed in the province. Since then, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has successfully recruited four PAs, now practising in Regina, Saskatoon and Meadow Lake, with two additional PAs currently in the hiring process. Recruitment continues across the province as Saskatchewan continues to work, grow and strengthen its health workforce.

"Saskatchewan is laying the groundwork for a strong and expanding Physician Assistant workforce," Canadian Association of Physician Assistants, President Ryan Bennett said. "With regulation in place, and solid investment in the PA profession, Saskatchewan is positioning itself for continued expansion and improved access to high-quality care for patients across the province."

To further expand PA capacity and offer training closer to home, the University of Saskatchewan launched a Master of Physician Assistant Studies (MPAS) program through its College of Medicine. The first cohort of 20 students began their studies in September 2025. The Government of Saskatchewan has invested over $7 million to develop the two-year program, which drew strong interest from applicants and includes students connected to the province who bring diverse perspectives and educational backgrounds to the profession.

"Students in the University of Saskatchewan's MPAS program represent the future of Saskatchewan's health system," Advanced Education Minister Ken Cheveldayoff said. "Their commitment to learning and serving communities will help improve access to care and support physicians across the province. Today, we recognize the faculty who are shaping our province's future Physician Assistants, and the students who will soon step into this vital profession."

Some of the PA positions are joint roles between the SHA and the College of Medicine, combining clinical practice with teaching responsibilities. Two of these positions have already been filled and will play a key role in training future PAs. Saskatchewan is currently the only jurisdiction in Canada to implement this innovative model.

"Physician Assistants contribute to our patient-centred and team-based care philosophy focused on bringing the right medical care providers around every patient," SHA Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr. Johann Roodt said. "They shape care that's accessible, compassionate, and safe for everyone."

Explore PA opportunities in Saskatchewan by contacting the Saskatchewan Healthcare Recruitment Agency (SHRA) at 306-933-5000 or info@saskhealthrecruitment.ca. PA jobs are posted at HealthCareersInSask.ca. Those who are interested in applying for future intakes of the MPAS program can visit usask.ca. For details about PA licensing in Saskatchewan, visit the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan (CPSS) website and search Applying for Physician Assistant Licensure.

