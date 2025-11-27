Government Passes Legislation To Strengthen Protections Against Interpersonal Violence

CANADA, November 28 - Released on November 27, 2025

Government passed The Cyberstalking and Coercive Control Act today, which expands the definition of interpersonal violence in The Victims of Interpersonal Violence Act to include cyberstalking and online harassment, as well as coercive and controlling behaviour.

"As a government we are pleased to move this priority legislation through during this sitting of the legislature, and to continue the important work that needs to be done to eliminate interpersonal violence and abuse in Saskatchewan," Justice Minister and Attorney General Tim McLeod, K.C., said. "This bill makes clear that victims and survivors of these types of abuse are entitled to protections under our laws, while increasing accountability for the perpetrators of such acts."

The Victims of Interpersonal Violence Act provides protections for victims of interpersonal violence including emergency orders to restrict perpetrators from contacting victims and a process for ending long-term tenancies where a victim is at risk of future violence.

The addition of cyberstalking and coercive control to the legislation clearly identifies this conduct as a form of interpersonal violence and provides legislative support to victims. Expanding the definition of interpersonal violence to include cyberstalking bolsters provisions found in the Criminal Code, and addresses instances where individuals use or attempt to use tracking devices to monitor an individual without their consent.

"Expanding the definition of interpersonal violence to include cyberstalking, online harassment, and coercive control gives the legal system and law enforcement more tools to address this issue," Minister Responsible for the Status of Women Alana Ross said. "For victims and people at risk, this enables them to apply for emergency orders against perpetrators or end leases to help escape circumstances where this form of abuse is occurring."

Coercive control is a pattern of behaviour that seeks to take away a person's freedom and strip away their sense of self. It can include behaviours like strictly controlling someone's finances, depriving them of their basic needs, closely monitoring their activities, and isolating them from family and friends.

This year, the Government of Saskatchewan is dedicating approximately $32 million to facilitate interpersonal violence programs and services through the justice system. This includes $14.2 million per year being provided to community-based partners, annualized funding for second-stage shelters, and additional funding for Victims Services and other important supports.

The passing of this legislation is a step in the right direction, but the government recognizes more work needs to be done on this very important topic and will continue to advance that work to end interpersonal violence.

The Act is expected to come into force next week upon the approval of the Lieutenant Governor.

For additional information on Saskatchewan's ongoing efforts to address interpersonal violence, see:

https://www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/justice-crime-and-the-law/victims-of-crime-and-abuse/interpersonal-violence-and-abuse-programs

https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/news-and-media/2025/october/07/saskatchewan-addresses-gender-based-violence-through-continued-investments

https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/news-and-media/2025/june/27/government-announces-over-640000-in-additional-investments-to-address-gender-based-violence

https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/news-and-media/2025/june/06/province-addressing-issue-of-missing-and-murdered-indigenous-women-and-girls

