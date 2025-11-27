Get in the Holiday Spirit at Government House

CANADA, November 28 - Released on November 27, 2025

Join Government House for an Old-Fashioned Victorian Christmas Friday, November 28 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. "Yule" be glad you did.

It is an evening for people of all ages. Enjoy a festive scavenger hunt, get your picture taken with Santa, take a horse-drawn wagon ride and more, surrounded by the beautifully decorated atmosphere at Government House.

Admission is free and pre-registration is not required.

In the case of inclement weather, horse-drawn wagon rides may be cancelled for the safety of the animals. All planned outdoor activities would be moved inside. Guests are asked to watch Government House's social media channels for updates.

For more information, visit: Government House Events.

Government House is open Tuesday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. throughout the holiday season, closed on December 25 and 26. Be sure to stop by throughout the holiday season and enjoy the beautifully decorated Government House, including locating all 13 Christmas trees throughout the building.

About Government House

Government House is a National Historic Site and Provincial Heritage Property with a mission to provide visitors with an accessible historic place to preserve, promote and celebrate Saskatchewan's living heritage. Government House is the steward of a vibrant collection and historic property that is living and ever-changing. Experience the story of Government House through educational experiences, engaging programs and collaborative partnerships.

-30-

