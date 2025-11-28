IntegrateX Summit 2025 - Powering the Future of Intelligent Infrastructure

IntegrateX Summit 2025 to convene in Abu Dhabi, shaping the future of Semiconductors, System Integration and Sustainable Digital Infrastructure

IntegrateX Summit is more than an event, it is a catalyst for global collaboration and a testament to the UAE’s leadership in shaping the digital economy of the future,”” — Samuel Benedict, Director of Aldrich, organisers of IntegrateX Summit

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, IntegrateX Summit 2025 , December 9–10, 2025Abu Dhabi is rapidly emerging as a global powerhouse in advanced technologies, a transformation driven by strategic vision, sovereign investments and a bold ambition to lead in semiconductors, AI and sustainable infrastructure. At the forefront of this movement stands IntegrateX Summit 2025, a premier B2B exhibition and conference uniting the worlds of semiconductors, data centers and system integration under one transformative platform.Supported by the UAE’s growing ecosystem of technology champions, the summit will catalyze strategic partnerships, groundbreaking innovations and high-value business deals that reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for digital progress.Under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi’s interconnected technology network including ADIA, Mubadala, G42, MGX, ADQ and IHC is building the foundation for an intelligent, self-sustaining digital economy. This vision is advancing through initiatives such as the $500 billion Stargate compute project, large-scale GPU deployments and major investments in semiconductors, AI, quantum computing and robotics.At the heart of this evolution is the UAE’s goal of achieving semiconductor sovereignty, essential for digital independence and resilience. The nation has invested billions in GlobalFoundries, GPU clusters and strategic holdings in TSMC, Intel and Arm, demonstrating long-term commitment to global semiconductor leadership.As AI workloads surge, data centers have become the backbone of modern economies. IntegrateX Summit 2025 will spotlight green data centers, energy-efficient cooling and renewable-powered compute systems in alignment with the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 goals.With 1,000+ attendees, 30+ speaker sessions and 10 panel discussions representing 20+ industries, the summit will bring together chip manufacturers, AI innovators, cloud leaders and system integrators to shape the future of sustainable digital infrastructure.“By uniting the world’s most influential minds in semiconductors, data infrastructure and system integration, we aim to drive the partnerships that will define the next decade of innovation.”IntegrateX Summit 2025 stands as the Middle East’s most comprehensive platform (Seminar & Exhibition) for advancing technology infrastructure and sustainable digital growth, a meeting of possibilities where ideas evolve into industries and innovation transforms into impact. Industry Events Worldwide is proud to partner with IntegrateX Summit 2025 to help strengthen the UAE’s industry events ecosystem, support economic development, and advance professional skills across the region.We connect businesses, innovators, investors, and decision-makers with reliable industry intelligence, high-value networking, and meaningful opportunities for collaboration. Whether attending, promoting, or discovering key events, IndustryEvents.com provides the visibility and reach needed for professionals to stay informed and engaged.

